Forecasters issue tornado watch for most of state Sunday until 3 p.m.

Severe storms swept their way across the state Sunday morning, as forecasters placed most of Massachusetts under a tornado watch until 3 p.m. amid a rapidly evolving spate of severe weather.

The tornado watch was issued for most of southern New England, including Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and parts of southern Maine, as well as part of New York state.

The western, central, and northeast parts of Massachusetts are under a tornado watch, according to the weather service.