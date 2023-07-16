Forecasters issue tornado watch for most of state Sunday until 3 p.m.

Severe storms swept their way across the state Sunday morning, as forecasters placed most of Massachusetts under a tornado watch until 3 p.m. amid a rapidly evolving spate of severe weather.
The tornado watch was issued for most of southern New England, including Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and parts of southern Maine, as well as part of New York state.
The western, central, and northeast parts of Massachusetts are under a tornado watch, according to the weather service.
The weather service said a strong thunderstorm will hit central Worcester and eastern Hampden counties through 9:45 a.m. The storm, which was reported over Spencer, was moving northeast at 25 miles per hour, and forecasters measured winds of more than 40 miles per hour.
Advertisement
“Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed,” the weather service said. “Do not drive through flooded roads or underpasses. Avoid low lying areas near small streams.”
Around 8:15 a.m., the weather service had announced a tornado warning for north central Middlesex County that was cancelled shortly after 9 a.m. The warning had included the communities of Lowell, Dracut, Tewksbury, and Tyngsborough.
Tornado Warning including Lowell MA, Nabnasset MA and South Chelmsford MA until 9:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/Og47DW37Jw— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 16, 2023
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Rhode Island until 3 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/qTBjTTeFNO— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 16, 2023
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.