Jer’Nyia enjoys music, creating art

She is funny with a dry sense of humor.

Jer’Nyia loves art and enjoys painting. She also enjoys listening to music, singing, and dancing. Her favorite sport is volleyball.

Jer’Nyia takes pride in her appearance and loves painting her and her peers’ nails, watching makeup tutorials, and going shopping.

Jer’Nyia likes to journal in her spare time. She describes herself as being a good advocate and her long-term goal is to be a lawyer.

Jer’Nyia is enrolled in high school and her teachers describe her as intelligent and admire her ability to complete her homework and assignments without issue. Jer’Nyia loves her culinary arts class and enjoys cooking dinner for her peers and caretakers. She loves to engage with both her peers and adults. Jer’Nyia thrives from encouragement and compliments.

Jer’Nyia is a wonderful self-advocate and will use that skill as she moves through this process. She is looking for a family with at least one strong female figure with or without younger children in the home. Although Jer’Nyia does not have a preference concerning the race of her future family, she would like her them to understand her culture and engage in activities that she enjoys.

Advertisement

Encouraging and supporting Jer’Nyia’s relationship with her siblings is important to her and she would like to remain in Massachusetts in order to do so.

https://adopt.mareinc.org/waiting-child-profiles#gallery/child/7814

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples.

Advertisement

As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, visit www.mareinc.org. Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) can give you guidance and information on the adoption process. Reach out today to find out all the ways you can help children and teens in foster care.