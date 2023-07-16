Newton man, 64, charged in connection with wife’s beating death Saturday night

Richard Hanson was held without bail pending his arraignment Monday in Newton District Court, prosecutors said. It was unclear Sunday evening whether he had hired an attorney to represent him.

Richard Hanson allegedly attacked Nancy Hanson, 54, in their home on Brookline Street, according to a statement from the Middlesex District Attorney’s office. Additional charges are anticipated, according to the statement.

NEWTON — A 64-year-old local man has been charged with assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury in connection with his wife’s death following an alleged attack Saturday night at their Newton home, officials said.

At 8:21 p.m. Saturday, a child inside the home called 911 to report an ongoing assault, according to the statement. Police arrived at the home to find Nancy Hanson suffering from apparent blunt force injuries after Richard Hanson apparently struck her “with one or more objects multiple times,” according to the statement.

She was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, where she died, according to the statement.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and ruled the manner of death to be homicide and the cause of death to be blunt force trauma, the statement said.

An investigation into Nancy Hanson’s death is ongoing.

On Thursday, the Newton District Court issued a restraining order against Richard Hanson, which Newton police had been trying to serve, according to the statement.

At the home Sunday night, two SUVs were parked in the driveway and the lights were on inside the house, but no one responded to a knock at the door. A trash can on the sidewalk at the end of the driveway contained many yards of yellow police tape, several discarded rubber gloves, and what appeared to be disposable white hazardous materials jumpsuits.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller notified residents of the “horrific tragedy” in an e-mail Sunday, writing that “violence ended in the murder of a wife in her Brookline Street home.”

“I know I speak for everyone in Newton when I say my heart goes out to the woman’s family and friends,” Fuller said in the e-mail.

“The woman who was murdered appears to be the victim of domestic violence,” she wrote. “The victim’s husband was arrested at the scene by Newton police officers after responding to a 911 call and he remains in the custody of the Newton Police Department.”

The mayor noted that the slaying comes “just three weeks after the tragic murders of Jill and Bruno D’Amore and Jill’s mother, Lucia Arpino,” who were killed in their home on June 25 in what the Middlesex district attorney’s office called a “random” attack.

Christopher L. Ferguson Jr., 41, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder in Jill D’Amore’s death and other charges related to the attacks. He is being held without bail at Bridgewater State Hospital and has been ordered to undergo an examination for competency to stand trial, records show.

“Our community is reeling, and I know so many of us are feeling unsettled,” Fuller said in the e-mail to residents. “This is the time to reach out to family, friends, faith leaders and mental health professionals rather than hunkering down and going it alone.”

The message included a link to mental health resources for Newton residents.

