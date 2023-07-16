Newton woman traumatically injured, husband arrested, DA says

A 54-year-old woman was found “suffering from apparent blunt force injuries” Ryan’s office said in the statement released early Sunday.

Newton police responded at 8:21 p.m. to a report of an assault at a home on Brookline Street, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said in a statement.

A Newton woman suffered traumatic injuries in an alleged assault at her home on Saturday night and her husband is under arrest, law enforcement officials said.

She was taken to a hospital. Her condition was not disclosed.

“The initial investigation revealed that the victim had apparently been in an altercation with her husband,” Ryan said.

Her husband was placed under arrest, the statement said.

He was not identified.

Police believe the incident is isolated and “there is no ongoing threat to public safety,” the statement said.

The investigation is under way.

No further information was released.









