Pair of dirt bike riders killed in Saturday night crash in Wareham

Two dirt bike riders were killed after their bike collided with another vehicle overnight on Marion Road in Wareham, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Police and emergency service crews arrived at the site of the crash around 11 p.m. Saturday, said Dave Procopio, a spokesperson for the State Police.
The crash resulted in the deaths of “two persons on the dirt bike,” Procopio said.
The names of the victims were not released.
It was not immediately clear what kind of vehicle was involved and whether anyone in it was injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are available.
