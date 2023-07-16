Revere girl, 16, arraigned on assault charge in connection with MBTA Silver Line attack

The girl, whose identity was not released because of her age, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — a shod foot — and unarmed robbery, Hayden’s office said in a statement.

The victim in the July 2 attack sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to James Borghesani a spokesperson for Hayden’s office.

A 16-year-old girl from Revere was arraigned last week in Suffolk County Juvenile Court in connection with an alleged unprovoked attack on a woman riding a Silver Line bus, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office.

Her bail on a previous assault case was revoked for 60 days, and her bail on the new charges was set at $300 at her arraignment Tuesday, the statement said. She was also ordered to stay away from the victim and MBTA property, the statement said.

The girl was one of eight apparent juveniles — six boys and two girls — who participated in the attack, according to Borghesani. The victim was not previously known to any of them, Borghesani said.

“This was a shocking, brutal attack on a female MBTA passenger — utterly unprovoked — and an intolerable assault on the security and safety of our transit system itself,” Hayden said in the statement. “While our goal is to provide options and services to young offenders so their early mistakes don’t short circuit their future lives, our overlying responsibility is to protect the public and to secure justice for victims.”

MBTA police identified the girl through surveillance video and are attempting to identify the other assailants, the statement said. She was recorded striking the victim in the head with a closed fist about seven times and kicking the victim in the head and face about three times, the statement said.

The video shows the attack took place around 11:13 p.m., when a 35-year-old woman entered the Silver Line bus, standing near the back door, the statement said.

In the video, a boy walks toward the victim minutes after she enters the bus and throws what appear to be potato chips at her head, the statement said. The video then shows the victim turning around to see who threw the chips and then turning back in an apparent attempt to ignore the group of youths, the statement said.

Another boy is then seen squeezing a bottle of lotion onto the victim’s hair, face and body, and the victim moves toward him in an apparent attempt to prevent him from squirting more lotion, the statement said.

The video then shows another boy pushing the victim to the floor and other girls and boys joining the attack, “punching and kicking the victim as she lies in a self-protective position on the floor,” the statement said.

Some of the attackers can be seen in the video opening and rummaging through the victim’s handbag, and one boy takes the victim’s phone and puts it in his pocket, the statement said.

The attackers exited the bus after it arrived at Nubian station, leaving the victim with a bloody nose and a bruised face, the statement said. The woman was taken to Boston Medical Center for evaluation, Borghesani said.

Surveillance video shows the group was at the AMC South Bay Center 12 cinema before boarding the Silver Line bus, and theater staff called police that evening to report a large group of juveniles causing several disturbances, the statement said.

Two other suspects in the attack have been potentially identified by police, Borghesani said. A warrant has been issued for one, but no other arrests had been made as of Sunday, he said.

The girl charged in this attack was previously charged with assault and battery in connection with an incident on June 13 at the MBTA’s State Street station, Borghesani said. MBTA Transit Police declined to comment on the incident.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.