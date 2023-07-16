Salisbury officials to decide Monday if Straight Pride Parade organizer should stay on local board

Samson Racioppi, a former state representative candidate whose run in last fall’s Republican primary was seen as a test of the GOP’s support for extremism , is one of two candidates being considered by Salisbury selectmen to serve a five-year term helping to oversee its Housing Authority. Racioppi was appointed unanimously to the board by town selectmen in 2018.

Salisbury officials are expected to decide Monday night whether a local right-wing organizer — who helped plan the Straight Pride Parade in Boston and who was with a crowd yelling at police at the Capitol on the day of the insurrection — should continue serving on the board overseeing the town’s affordable housing.

Advertisement

Salisbury selectmen are expected to cast votes on Racioppi’s reappointment during their Monday meeting, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall.

Opposition has been brewing against his reappointment.

Monique Greilich, a resident, said she has been organizing people to contact town officials and attend Monday’s meeting in an effort to stop Racioppi from serving another term.

She said it is “embarrassing and shameful” that Racioppi serves on an official Salisbury town board.

“It’s about right, wrong, and decency,” Greilich said in a phone interview. “He is not a decent person in my view.”

Racioppi, when reached by phone Saturday, declined to comment about Monday’s vote.

“I’m not interested in talking about it,” he said. “Have a good day,”

Racioppi, a leader of the right-wing protest group Super Happy Fun America, was an organizer of the 2019 Straight Pride Parade in Boston and told the Globe before the event that straight people have “been disregarded, and that’s a form of attack.”

“People need to be reassured that even though there’s all this mixed messaging, it’s still perfectly natural to identify as a heterosexual,” he said in the 2019 interview.

Advertisement

In 2020, Racioppi resigned as the head of the Massachusetts Cannabis Reform Coalition board due to backlash over his activities, which included a 2020 pro-police rally that drew white supremacists, including one with a Nazi tattoo.

In past interviews, Racioppi has said neo-Nazis are not allowed at his events, which some researchers have said can serve as an entry point into extremism.

He also organized buses to take people to Washington D.C. for the protest that became the Jan. 6 insurrection. Racioppi posted photos and a video of himself outside the Capitol in a crowd that was yelling at police.

Racioppi wrote in a Facebook post: “So … Why is occupying the Capitol bad? I condemn the violence and destruction of course but … People had a legitimate grievance and they took it to the actor. You may not view their grievances as legitimate, but that’s not the point. While it may be illegal, was it such a bad thing for them to do?”

Last fall, Racioppi lost to Republican C. J. Fitzwater in the party primary for a North Shore state legislative seat to succeed former state Representative James Kelcourse. Fitzwater then lost to his Democrat opponent, Dawne F. Shand in November. Racioppi received about 5 percent of the ballots cast in the primary, according to state records.

Ahead of the GOP primary, Fitzwater said he was “not going to kowtow to an extremist right-wing party that supports a president who lost an election, that supports radical ideas that are contrary to conservative Massachusetts values.”

Advertisement

Salisbury town officials, including members of its Board of Selectmen, did not respond to requests for comment over the weekend.

Racioppi, on his LinkedIn page, said as a board member he helps oversee the executive director’s management of the housing authority. The board’s duties include approving budgets and reviewing spending, according to the post.

Salisbury’s Housing Authority has a five-member board, four of whom are chosen by the town’s selectmen and the fifth picked by the governor.

Greilich, in a letter she wrote for a local newspaper but was never printed, said the town would be endorsing Racioppi’s views if he is chosen again.

“Nothing says we approve of your character and background like an appointment by officials to a town committee,” Greilich wrote in the letter. “Bigots may see appointments of their ilk as permission to behave in an egregious hateful manner with no consequences. And in Salisbury, be rewarded!”

Jane Purinton, the other candidate under consideration by selectmen to serve on the Housing Authority Monday, said in an interview she applied for the role because she is interested in supporting seniors and maintaining the quality of their housing.

Purinton does not know Racioppi. But she said she is disturbed by media reports on his activities and does not believe he should continue as a board member.

“No, simply no. Behaviors [and] actions have consequences,” Purinton said.

Advertisement

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.