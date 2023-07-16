Severe weather with strong winds and rain is possible for many areas in Southern New England on Sunday

Tornado watches were posted Sunday for a large area of the northeast in yellow. Flood watches in green area also were extensive.

As I write this, there have been tornado warnings, flash flood warnings, and severe thunderstorm warnings already Sunday morning. There’s a flood watch for much of the area (dark green) with the exception of Southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod where rainfall will be more limited although even there some locations will get heavy downpours.

A tornado watch is in effect Sunday for a huge area of the Northeast from New York up to Maine (yellow area). Boston is not included in this watch, although that could change.

Some of the parameters that meteorologists use to help forecast whether tornadoes will occur are quite high. The map below shows areas of potential energy in the atmosphere, and this is running at an elevated level for what we would see in the Northeast. Any tornadoes that did occur would likely be fairly short-lived but these type of spin-ups can definitely create damage.

Convective Available Potential Energy (CAPE) in the lower atmosphere was running high Sunday. NOAA

If you are in an area where a tornado warning is posted you’ll likely get something on your phone or on other forms of media. It’s a good idea to take shelter. You can look at live radar in many different ways, and this will show you where the most severe elements are located and how they are moving.

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms was moving east Sunday morning. COD Weather

Even if we don’t receive severe weather there will be torrential downpours with urban street flooding and perhaps some basement flooding.

Tornado watches mean conditions are favorable for tornadoes. A warning means a tornado has been spotted or rotation is evident on radar although an actual tornado may not be on the ground. NOAA

This doesn’t mean you can’t be out and about, but be aware of the potential for slow travel at times, especially when the thunderstorm cells are overhead.

This weather system will push offshore late Sunday afternoon and evening, leaving us with clouds that will eventually break on Monday. We will get back to some sunshine and conditions will be quite humid.

This will be the case on Tuesday as well with highs both days in the 80s to perhaps near 90. There might be a thunderstorm Tuesday evening as a somewhat dryer air mass moves in for the middle part of the week.

Some models continue to forecast the persistent trough in the east responsible for the humid wet weather to last through the rest of the month. TropicalTidbits

It’s likely that conditions will become more unsettled late this week or into the weekend. It’s too early to know whether that unsettledness will be accompanied by just a few showers or more significant rain.

Until the atmosphere changes enough that the jet stream flattens out, this pattern is going to continue and unfortunately this could mean no significant changes for the rest of the month.







