Today in History: July 16, Apollo 11 heads to the moon

Birthdays: Soul singer-songwriter William Bell is 84. Tennis Hall of Famer Margaret Court is 81. Football Hall of Famer and coach Jimmy Johnson is 80. Violinist Pinchas Zukerman is 75. Actor-singer Ruben Blades is 75. Rock composer-drummer Stewart Copeland is 71. Playwright Tony Kushner is 67. Dancer Michael Flatley is 65. Actor Paul Hipp is 60. Actor-comedian Will Ferrell is 56. Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders is 55. Retired soccer star Carli Lloyd is 41. Five Seconds to Summer singer-musician Luke Hemmings is 27.

Today is Sunday, July 16, the 197th day of 2023. There are 168 days left in the year.

In 1790, a site along the Potomac River was designated the permanent seat of the United States government; the area became Washington, D.C.

In 1862, Flag Officer David G. Farragut became the first rear admiral in the US Navy.

In 1945, the United States exploded its first experimental atomic bomb in the desert of Alamogordo, N.M.; the same day, the heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis left Mare Island Naval Shipyard in California on a secret mission to deliver atomic bomb components to Tinian Island in the Marianas.

In 1951, the novel “The Catcher in the Rye” by J.D. Salinger was first published by Little, Brown and Co.

In 1957, Marine Corps Major John Glenn set a transcontinental speed record by flying a Vought F8U Crusader jet from California to New York in 3 hours, 23 minutes and 8.4 seconds.

In 1964, as he accepted the Republican presidential nomination in San Francisco, Barry M. Goldwater declared that “extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice” and that “moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue.”

In 1969, Apollo 11 blasted off from Cape Kennedy in Florida on the first manned mission to the surface of the moon.

In 1980, former California governor Ronald Reagan won the Republican presidential nomination at the party’s convention in Detroit.

In 1999, John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife, Carolyn, and her sister, Lauren Bessette, died when their single-engine plane, piloted by Kennedy, plunged into the Atlantic Ocean near Martha’s Vineyard.

In 2004, Martha Stewart was sentenced to five months in prison and five months of home confinement by a federal judge in New York for lying about a stock sale.

In 2008, Florida resident Casey Anthony, whose 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, had been missing a month, was arrested on charges of child neglect, making false official statements and obstructing a criminal investigation. (Casey Anthony was later acquitted at trial of murdering Caylee, whose skeletal remains were found in December 2008; Casey was convicted of lying to police.)

In 2015, a jury in Centennial, Colorado, convicted James Holmes of 165 counts of murder, attempted murder, and other charges in the 2012 Aurora movie theater rampage that left 12 people dead.

In 2018, after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, President Trump openly questioned the finding of his own intelligence agencies that Russia had meddled in the 2016 US election to his benefit. (Trump said a day later that he misspoke.)

Last year, President Biden promised “strong executive action” to combat climate change, despite dual setbacks in the weeks before that restricted his ability to regulate carbon emissions and boost clean energy like wind and solar power.



