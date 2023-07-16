Vermont woman, 25, found dead after apparently falling into Huntington River, authorities say

Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a woman who apparently slipped and fell into the swollen Huntington River after last week’s flooding, officials said.

Katie Hartnett, 25, of Burlington, Vt., was found to be missing after State Police received a phone call reporting a vehicle parked for hours alongside Dugway Road in Richmond, Vt., at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, State Police said in a statement Saturday. Troopers investigating the situation determined that Hartnett, the vehicle’s owner, had not been seen since about 1 p.m., according to the statement.

Authorities launched a search and rescue operation for Hartnett composed of about 40 people from several agencies, including a swift-water rescue crew from North Carolina that was in town responding to Vermont’s widespread flooding, according to the statement.