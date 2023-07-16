Vermont woman, 25, found dead after apparently falling into Huntington River, authorities say

Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a woman who apparently slipped and fell into the swollen Huntington River after last week’s flooding, officials said.
Katie Hartnett, 25, of Burlington, Vt., was found to be missing after State Police received a phone call reporting a vehicle parked for hours alongside Dugway Road in Richmond, Vt., at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, State Police said in a statement Saturday. Troopers investigating the situation determined that Hartnett, the vehicle’s owner, had not been seen since about 1 p.m., according to the statement.
Authorities launched a search and rescue operation for Hartnett composed of about 40 people from several agencies, including a swift-water rescue crew from North Carolina that was in town responding to Vermont’s widespread flooding, according to the statement.
At about noon Saturday, a Vermont Air National Guard helicopter crew found Hartnett’s body in the Huntington River near 1498 Dugway Road, State Police said. Rescue teams recovered the body in about an hour, and it was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy, according to the statement.
A Vermont State Police investigation into Hartnett’s death indicates she was visiting the Huntington River upstream of the Huntington Gorge when she slipped and fell into the water, officials said.
State Police are continuing to investigate.
