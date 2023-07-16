Deep in a ‘liberal enclave’: Homophobia unaddressed in Amherst schools

I’m grateful for the Globe’s coverage of the issues of homophobia and antitransgender bullying at Amherst Regional Middle School, specifically highlighting the student journalists with the high school newspaper The Graphic and their teacher (“Article by teens cites bias, forces shake-up,” Page A1, July 5). However, one line in the Globe article concerned me: “The events have shocked and shaken this college town — long considered an LGBTQ-friendly, liberal enclave.”

These events may shock people who haven’t paid attention, but people in marginalized groups understand that these issues are systemic, and they are not new to this district. I pulled my child from the Amherst-Pelham Regional Public Schools a decade ago, partly due to unaddressed racism, bullying, and homophobia.