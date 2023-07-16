Newton homicide case sheds light on key mental health treatment goal

Re “Newton suspect wrote of illness” (Page A1, July 7): When serious mental illness is implicated in tragedies such as the recent Newton homicide case, responses usually focus on the system — too few treatment beds, too few providers. Also frequently implicated in these incidents are other aspects of the mental health system, such as fragmented services not connected with one another.

Regularly lost in the discussion is the view of serious mental illness as a condition that is long term and subject to relapse — emphasized in your article by Robert Kinscherff, a professor of clinical psychology — and the clinical implication: Treatment needs to take the long view and go beyond stabilization while one is hospitalized. The goal of treatment must be to make changes that will reduce the risk that the problem that required admission will recur once the person is out of the hospital.