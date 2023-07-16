scorecardresearch Skip to main content
LETTERS

Newton homicide case sheds light on key mental health treatment goal

Updated July 16, 2023, 14 minutes ago
The scene of a triple homicide at 49 Broadway in Newton at the end of June. A published report detailed that the suspect, Christopher Ferguson, had written for years about his struggles with mental health.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Re “Newton suspect wrote of illness” (Page A1, July 7): When serious mental illness is implicated in tragedies such as the recent Newton homicide case, responses usually focus on the system — too few treatment beds, too few providers. Also frequently implicated in these incidents are other aspects of the mental health system, such as fragmented services not connected with one another.

Regularly lost in the discussion is the view of serious mental illness as a condition that is long term and subject to relapse — emphasized in your article by Robert Kinscherff, a professor of clinical psychology — and the clinical implication: Treatment needs to take the long view and go beyond stabilization while one is hospitalized. The goal of treatment must be to make changes that will reduce the risk that the problem that required admission will recur once the person is out of the hospital.

Advertisement

Dr. Gordon Harper

Brookline

The writer is a psychiatrist.

Globe Opinion