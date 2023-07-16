Can’t sex ed be like driver’s ed? The facts. And debate where called for.

The article “At fraught time, new guidelines on sex ed” (Page A1, July 9) made me think of 1960s driver’s education in my large public high school. We simply received practical information about safe driving; no one tried to mold our attitudes or delved into our feelings about cars. Sex education would do well to follow this approach, providing factual information about safe sex, contraception, abortion, abstinence, gender identity, and LGBTQ issues and encouraging students to make up their own minds about controversial matters. When it comes to abortion, for instance, what could better prepare students for participation in American democracy than hearing a debate between guest speakers on each side?

Felicia Nimue Ackerman