Office conversions give work from home a whole new meaning

Meanwhile, housing is scarce and, therefore, expensive — especially in the city.

There’s a lot of vacant space in downtown office buildings these days — 20 percent of it, according to the city’s post-pandemic numbers. And the work-from-home phenomenon hasn’t given up its hold on commuters weary of the daily battle, meaning all those vacancies might remain empty for quite some time.

Covet a penthouse apartment in Post Office Square? Or maybe a little something overlooking the Rose Kennedy Greenway? And who wouldn’t?

The obvious solution — a conversion of some of that vacant space into apartments or condos — isn’t by any means easy to pull off. It’s expensive — just think about the plumbing alone for all those new kitchens and bathrooms. But success can be a twofold triumph — providing much needed new housing while revitalizing downtown areas and turning them into 24/7 streetscapes.

Advertisement

This week the Wu administration decided to dip its toe into that potential conversion pool, offering substantial real estate tax breaks to developers willing to take on the complex and costly efforts of converting buildings where office space is going begging. It is, however, a very limited time offer, aimed at those able and willing to make a quick decision and implement a project just as quickly.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

“We must take every possible action to create more housing and more affordability so that Boston’s growth meets the needs of current and future residents,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. “This program will help us take advantage of the opportunity we have to rethink Downtown as a space where people from all over come together to collaborate, create, live, and play.”

Wu was far less sanguine in a meeting in mid-June with the Globe editorial board when she said such conversions would likely be relegated to “very, very unique situations” involving buildings where the market value had plummeted.

Advertisement

“Financially, we’re talking about extremely distressed buildings,” she added. “Very, you know, much older. Probably Class C commercial office buildings.”

She did indicate, however, that the city was already in discussions with the owners of “one or two” such buildings about conversion.

Her emphasis at the time, however, was on persuading developers who had come in with proposals for large new office buildings to do some rethinking about converting those to residential while they were still on the drawing boards.

“Those conversations, hard conversations, need to happen now,” she added.

And she’s certainly not wrong on that score.

But the mayor’s earlier skepticism about conversions of existing office space aside, the city is now offering a narrow window of opportunity — applications will open in the fall and close in June 2024 with the rehab process required to begin by October 2025. Applicants will be encouraged to maintain or create ground-floor retail opportunities and/or other public spaces.

In return, the properties would be taxed at the far lower residential rate ($10.74 per $1,000 of assessed value) rather than the commercial rate ($24.68 per $1,000 of assessed value); the properties would also get an up to 75 percent discount on top of that for 29 years. That magic number was based on a new report from HR&A Advisors Inc., hired by the Boston Planning & Development Agency to assess the feasibility of office conversions, where they are most needed (they settled on the obviously underpopulated Financial District), and at what level of public giveback.

Advertisement

The negotiated agreements would be similar to PILOT (payments in lieu of taxes) agreements that nonprofits sometimes reach with the city. All of the approved projects will be expected to set aside 20 percent of units for lower-income residents. New energy efficiency code standards would also apply.

Several developers have expressed interest in the program, according to a city spokesperson. One already on record is Synergy Investment, which owns about 20 office buildings in Boston, many of them in the Class B and C categories, including 10 Post Office Square and 2 Oliver Street in the Financial District, and 294 Washington Street near Downtown Crossing.

The firm has been working with Gensler consultants for the better part of this year to identify which of its properties would be good contenders for conversion, according to a senior executive who spoke at a meeting hosted by NAIOP Massachusetts last March, first reported by Contrarian Boston.

In one analysis done by Gensler last year of some 84 commercial buildings along the State Street corridor from Government Center to the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway, only 10 were rated by the company as worth a second look for possible conversion.

But as Todd Dundon, a principal with Gensler in Boston, told the Globe then, even “if one or two of those owners decided to make this change and actually go through with it, you’re now bringing a 24/7 audience to a neighborhood.”

Advertisement

So, yes, modest gains are indeed better than no gains at all. Empty buildings don’t do anyone any good — not when even a handful can be brought back to life with residents who can be counted on to shop, to eat out, to visit the local pub, to keep a corridor or two of the city alive at a time when all else seems to have failed.

This is one of those clever ideas that is already playing out in other cities — New York, Pittsburgh, Seattle, and Washington, D.C., are all looking at office conversions as at least a part of their plans to create more housing and bring life back to vacant sections of the city.

Office conversions are likely a small piece of the housing puzzle in Boston. And ultimately the success of even this modest effort will depend on those final BPDA negotiations and the city’s role in expediting projects. Putting at least a few points up on the housing scoreboard will be the ultimate test of this administration’s ability to make this work.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.