The Supreme Court’s open door to discrimination widens

This is exactly what LGBTQ+ people, human rights advocates, and the court’s liberal justices warned would happen. With discrimination codified, hate has been emboldened. As Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in her forceful dissent , “the Court, for the first time in its history, grants a business open to the public a constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class.”

And so it begins, barely two weeks after the Supreme Court’s conservative majority ruled in favor of Lorie Smith, a Colorado Web designer who does not want to create wedding websites for same-sex couples. (Not that she was ever asked to do so, but more on that later.)

In a recent Facebook post , Christine Geiger, owner of a Michigan hair salon, said she will no longer accept customers who identify “as anything other than a man/woman.” She wrote, “This is America; free speech. This small business has the right to refuse services.”

The steep consequences of that shameful decision are just beginning.

After considerable pushback, Geiger deleted her anti-trans Facebook rant. On Instagram, a page for her salon is set to private — unusual for a business presumably interested in attracting customers. But its description remains public: “A private CONSERVATIVE business that does not cater to woke ideologies.”

That sounds like it’s straight out of the Ron DeSantis school of white nationalism. But this line from her scrubbed post — “This is America; free speech. This small business has the right to refuse services” — seems directly influenced by the Supreme Court conservatives, particularly Justice Neil Gorsuch, who wrote the majority decision in the Colorado case.

Gorsuch said Colorado’s anti-discrimination law violates the Web designer’s free speech because it would “force an individual to speak in ways that align with its views but defy her conscience about a matter of major significance.”

Mind you, Smith has never designed a wedding website. Nor was she ever asked to do so by any same-sex couple. From start to finish, this was a bogus case that never should have landed in the nation’s highest court. No one violated Smith’s free speech. But what the court’s conservatives did was open a lane for discrimination masquerading as a protected right. They are complicit in what Sotomayor called a “backlash to the movement for liberty and equality for gender and sexual minorities.”

That’s what drove this decision — a systematic conservative push to erode the LGBTQ+ community’s slow but steady gains. No one was surprised that a court that unsettled settled law when it overturned Roe v. Wade last June would also deny anti-discrimination protections to members of a protected class.

“In the end, anti-Black, anti-female, and all forms of discrimination are equivalent to the same thing — anti-humanism,” Shirley Chisholm, the late legendary New York congresswoman, once said. As a Black woman, Chisholm understood the ties that bind racism and misogyny and how discrimination against one group hurts all humanity, whether or not that threat is immediately obvious.

Don’t underestimate the the conservative justices’ motivation in flinging open a door to discrimination — and not just against LGBTQ+ rights. Business owners like Geiger now feel free to make all kinds of claims that they can deny service to certain groups and declare that being forced to do otherwise violates their free speech.

“This is heartbreaking. Sadly, it is also familiar,” Sotomayor wrote in her dissent. “When the civil rights and women’s rights movements sought equality in public life, some public establishments refused. Some even claimed, based on sincere religious beliefs, constitutional rights to discriminate. The brave Justices who once sat on this Court decisively rejected those claims.”

Unfortunately, brave justices on this Supreme Court are in very short supply.

So far, the most severe cost Geiger has faced for her remarks has come from Jack Winn Pro, a hair product manufacturer that cut ties with her after what its representatives in a statement called her “disturbing comments.”

Whatever else Geiger loses, it will be nothing compared with what the LGBTQ+ community has already lost.





Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.