Bobby Witt Jr. empowers Royals to overthrow Zach Eflin, American League-leading Rays

In a game that sped by in 1 hour, 54 minutes, Brady Singer (6-8) won for the second time in seven starts since June 4. Singer allowed four runs and seven hits in a season-high eight innings as Kansas City improved to 27-67, the second-worst record in the major leagues and ahead of only Oakland. He needed 70 pitches through seven innings and led 7-0 before Isaac Paredes hit a solo homer and Francisco Mejía hit a three-run drive for the AL-best Rays (60-36), whose lead in the AL East slipped to just one game over Baltimore.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bobby Witt Jr. homered and tripled with three RBIs, and the Royals beat the Rays, 8-4, Sunday for their second win in 10 games.

Zach Eflin (10-5) gave up a season-high five runs and seven hits over a season-low three innings, allowing hits to seven of his first 11 batters. The Rays had won three straight after a season-worst seven-game losing streak.

In a game that started one hour late because of rain, Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez left in the second inning after feeling left hamstring discomfort while scoring a run.

Melendez hit a two-out RBI double in the first that plated Perez and the Royals opened a 5-0 lead in the second. Drew Waters hit an RBI triple and scored on Nick Pratto’s single. Witt, who has an extra-base hit in six straight games, hit a two-run, two-out triple.

Waters led off the fourth against Yonny Chirinos with a 465-foot home run to the upper level of the right-field fountains.

Witt led off the fifth with his 16th and Melendez hit a solo homer in the eighth off Chirinos.