Jonas Vingegaard keeps yellow jersey at Tour de France as Wout Poels solos to victory in 15th stage

SAINT-GERVAIS MONT-BLANC, France — Jonas Vingegaard kept intact his 10-second overall lead in the Tour de France as Dutch veteran Wout Poels soloed to victory after a tough trek in the Alps with a mountaintop finish.

Poels, who was part of an early breakaway in Sunday’s 15th stage, took advantage of a short but very steep ascent located just before the final 4-mile climb leading to the finish line to move away.

Wout van Aert finished second, more than two minutes behind, with Mathieu Burgaudeau completing the stage podium.