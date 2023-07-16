Josh Jung contributes RBI single to eighth-inning rally by Rangers that secures sweep of Guardians

Will Smith pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 16th save after Cody Bradford (2-1) pitched three innings.

All four runs in the inning came off Trevor Stephan (4-4), who walked Marcus Semien and Corey Seager with one out before giving up an RBI single to Nathaniel Lowe , an RBI double to Adolis Garcia and the single to Jung.

Josh Jung’s two-run single capped a four-run eighth inning as the AL West-leading Rangers rallied past the Guardians, 6-5, Sunday in Arlington, Texas, completing a three-game series sweep.

The Guardians have lost four straight, their longest losing streak of the season, to drop behind the Twins for first place in the AL Central.

Jung, a rookie starter in last week’s All-Star Game, was 1 for 12 in the series before his single to left.

The Rangers were 0-27 when trailing after seven innings before Sunday. In Friday’s win, they scored nine runs in the seventh and eighth innings and won 12-4.

“I finally contributed,” Jung said. “To do that twice in the series to start the second half just gives us kind of that momentum going forward.”

Cleveland’s Steven Kwan (four hits, three RBI) and Semien hit homers to open each half of the first inning, only the second time that has happened this season. It previously happened on June 26 at Seattle, by the Nationals’ Lane Thomas and the Mariners’ J.P. Crawford.

Semien’s homer nicked off Kwan’s glove in the left-field corner before Kwan made contact with the wall.

David Fry hit a two-run homer in the eighth to give the Guardians a 5-2 lead.

Cease starts winning, White Sox take series

Dylan Cease won for the first time in nearly two months, Luis Robert Jr. had a two-run homer among his four hits, and the visiting White Sox won, 8-1, to stop the majors-best Braves’ streak of 11 consecutive series wins. Cease (4-3) had eight straight no-decisions, the most within a season in team history. He allowed one run and three hits in five innings.

Three relievers finished a five-hitter for Chicago and ended the Braves’ run of consecutive games with home runs at a franchise-record 28. The White Sox took two of three for its first series win since June 23-25 against the Red Sox.

Tellez hurt again before Brewers win again

The host Brewers won, 4-3, to complete a sweep and open up a two-game lead in the NL Central over the faltering Reds.

Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez had surgery after injuring himself during pregame warmups when he got his left ring finger stuck in the padding of the outfield wall and will miss an additional four weeks. He was already on the injured list with right forearm soreness.

Giants step forward in NL West

Michael Conforto and Patrick Bailey hit two-run doubles in a five-run 10th inning, and the Giants beat the host Pirates, 8-4, to finish a three-game sweep. With the win, San Francisco extended its winning streak to five and moved into second place in the NL West behind the Dodgers.