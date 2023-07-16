Kutter Crawford delivers another big start as part of shorthanded rotation keeping Red Sox in contention

With back-to-back openers scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at Oakland, a poor outing by Crawford could have left the pitching staff in a state of extreme vulnerability.

But at a time when the team has no major league-ready starting alternatives — hence those openers — the team likewise needs their least-mentioned starter, Kutter Crawford, to serve as another girder for the pitching staff. That was particularly true Sunday afternoon, one day after a Paxton start went sideways.

CHICAGO — As the Red Sox try to withstand a summer-long rotation crisis with two openers in every turn, the significance of Brayan Bello and James Paxton to their hopes of remaining in contention is obvious.

Advertisement

“Obviously where we’re at right now, [Crawford’s outing] was huge,” Sox manager Alex Cora said. “It’s not fair for [Paxton, Bello, and Crawford], but we cannot have too many short outings. They’ve got to go five and six [innings.”

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

That being the case, Crawford’s outing — six shutout innings of one-hit ball with a career-high nine strikeouts in an 11-5 win over the Cubs at Wrigley Field — represented a much-needed effort as the Sox try to keep pace with the field of postseason contenders.

Crawford was mindful of that need, particularly early in the outing, as he worked through wildness as well as a fastball that had both less zip (93 miles per hour, the second-lowest average four-seam velocity of his career) and hop than usual.

“I think we’re all aware [of the added responsibility of having three full-time starters] — Bello, Pax, and myself included,” Crawford said. “We’re trying to do the best we can and go as deep in the ballgame as possible.”

And so it was concerning for Crawford and the Sox when he opened the first inning by allowing a single and hitting a batter, his fastball repeatedly missing the strike zone by a sizable margin to the arm side. Where to turn?

Advertisement

Cora recently referred to Crawford’s five-pitch mix — a four-seamer, cutter, slider, curveball, and splitter — as a “buffet” that can lead to some misguided choices.

“We want to stay away from the Jell-O,” Crawford said.

On Sunday, when his four-seamer proved an unsatisfying entrée in the early innings, Crawford dived into the sides and left the Cubs starved for hits.

“I didn’t have a great feel for the fastball, so I had to go to other options,” he said. “That’s one of the good things about throwing five pitches.”

He escaped the first inning by getting Christopher Morel to strike out on a slider and then inducing an Ian Happ double-play grounder on a cutter. With two on and none out in the third, and with the Sox clinging to a 1-0 lead, he again turned to other pitches, striking out Nico Hoerner on a slider and then getting Morel to ground into a double play on a curveball.

Crawford (4-4, 3.74 ERA) showed a veteran’s poise in working through his early struggles while the game was close, finding his rhythm in the middle innings (he said the fourth marked a turning point when his mechanics, a bit wonky even in his final starts before the All-Star break, locked back in), then cruising through the latter part of his outing.

At different intervals, he turned to fastballs, cutters, curveballs, and splitters — and then judiciously unleashed a devastating slider. Of the nine sliders Crawford threw, seven resulted in swings and misses, helping Crawford to set .the career high in strikeouts as well as a new mark for swings and misses at 17.

Advertisement

Though he dealt with plenty of traffic thanks to four walks and the hit batter, Crawford left the Cubs in a state of constant frustration, with hitters flinging equipment or staring at their bats at times as if wondering how they’d missed a pitch.

“He’s got a number of pitches that move in different directions with different velos. Depending on what he has on a given day, he has the ability to mix and match different sequences, different usage patterns,” Red Sox pitching coach Dave Bush said. “He gave us six scoreless on a day he didn’t feel his best. The ability to do that is showing the growth he’s had the last three years.”

At a time when Chris Sale, Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock, and Corey Kluber are all on the injured list, there are no fallback options if Crawford falters. To date, he’s handling his role, with the Sox winning four of Crawford’s last five starts and the righthander posting a 3.04 ERA with 26 strikeouts and eight walks in 26⅔ innings during the stretch.

“He’s grown so much,” Cora said. “You can see the results.”

The results are not merely in Crawford’s personal stat line, but also in the standings, with the 27-year-old doing his part as a key contributor in the Sox’ recent run of 10 wins in 12 games.

Advertisement

“Hopefully we can continue to play some good baseball collectively,” he said, “and we’ll see what happens towards the end of the year.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.