Masataka Yoshida drives in six runs as Red Sox blow out Cubs in series finale

Mastaka Yoshida tripled and launched a grand slam, driving in six runs as part of a three-hit day that left him a double shy of a cycle. The Sox racked up 14 hits, including home runs from Rafael Devers (23) and Triston Casas (12).

The Red Sox beat the Cubs, 11-5, at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on Sunday.

Kutter Crawford (4-4) threw six shutout innings of one-hit ball, striking out a season-high nine to secure the victory.

The Red Sox led 11-0 before Chicago scored three runs in the eighth and two in the ninth.