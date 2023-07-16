scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Red Sox 11, Cubs 5

Masataka Yoshida drives in six runs as Red Sox blow out Cubs in series finale

By Staff ReportUpdated July 16, 2023, 22 minutes ago
Masataka Yoshida (right) flexed his power swing against the Cubs, with a homer and a triple to his name.Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Red Sox beat the Cubs, 11-5, at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on Sunday.

Mastaka Yoshida tripled and launched a grand slam, driving in six runs as part of a three-hit day that left him a double shy of a cycle. The Sox racked up 14 hits, including home runs from Rafael Devers (23) and Triston Casas (12).

Kutter Crawford (4-4) threw six shutout innings of one-hit ball, striking out a season-high nine to secure the victory.

The Red Sox led 11-0 before Chicago scored three runs in the eighth and two in the ninth.

Boston Globe Today