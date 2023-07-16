NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway postponed by inclement weather

Sunday’s Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway has been postponed until 12 p.m. ET on Monday because of inclement weather, race officials announced Sunday morning.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms in the area, with Loudon, N.H., under a tornado watch and a flash flood warning, stifled any chance of New England’s most high-profile auto race taking place as scheduled.
Crayon 301 ticketholders who are unable to attend Monday will receive a ticket-for-ticket credit of equal or lesser value toward another Speedway Motorsports NASCAR or NTT IndyCar race in the next 12 months, according to a statement from New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Advertisement