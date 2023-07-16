Nick Pivetta won’t be starting for the Red Sox, but manager Alex Cora considers him part of the rotation

Nick Pivetta has allowed three earned runs on six hits over nine innings in his last two relief appearances while striking out 14. But there are no plans to use him as a conventional starter.

Brayan Bello , Kutter Crawford , and James Paxton have started six of the nine games since Garrett Whitlock went on the injured list, with openers filling in the other games.

CHICAGO — The Red Sox have been working with a three-man rotation for two weeks and that doesn’t seem likely to change any time soon.

The feeling is Pivetta is sharper coming into the game out of the bullpen, so why change what has worked? He had a 6.30 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in eight starts. As a reliever, Pivetta has a 2.79 ERA and 0.93 WHIP.

Advertisement

“I see it as, honestly, like a four-man rotation and a bullpen day because we know that Nick will go deep,” manager Alex Cora said Sunday.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The Sox will use openers in the first two games of the series at Oakland that begins Monday with Bello starting Wednesday.

Pivetta will work multiple innings either Monday or Tuesday. Rookie lefthander Chris Murphy will have the same role.

The Sox swept a three-game series from the Athletics earlier this month at Fenway Park and are 8-1 against Oakland the last two seasons, averaging 6.7 runs a game.

Oakland will use a rotation of righthander Paul Blackburn, righthander Luis Medina, and lefthander Ken Waldichuk.

Blackburn faced the Sox in relief on July 9 and allowed two runs over one inning. He is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in seven starts this season.

Medina went six innings against the Sox on July 7 and gave up four runs while striking out nine. Waldichuk is 2-6 with a 6.66 ERA. He started against the Twins on Friday and allowed three runs over 3⅔ innings.

Advertisement

Quick trip for Faria

It took only two games after the All-Star break for the Sox to make a roster move. Righthander Tayler Scott was designated for assignment and righthander Jake Faria was called up from Triple A Worcester.

Faria, who turns 30 later this month, was 3-2 with a 6.47 ERA in 19 appearances for the Woo Sox, nine of them starts. He had a 1.64 WHIP and a modest 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

But for the Sox, availability is what matters and Faria has not pitched since July 5. He worked two innings at the end of Sunday’s 11-5 victory over the Cubs at Wrigley Field, allowing five runs on four hits and four walks.

“Huge, huge,” Cora said. “Obviously he hasn’t pitched in 10 days. We got him here to help us out and he did. He got the six outs.”

Faria was called into Cora’s office after the game and told he would be taken off the roster. The Sox have another new pitcher on Monday.

Faria was signed out of open tryout in February. Sunday was his first major league game since Sept. 14, 2021.

Help on the way

Lefthander Richard Bleier and righthander John Schreiber are close to coming off the injured list.

Bleier, who has been out since May 22 with shoulder inflammation, should be back on the roster early this week.

Schreiber was placed on the IL May 16 with a muscle strain in his shoulder. The Sox want him to pitch in back-to-back minor league games, likely on Wednesday and Thursday.

Advertisement

That would line him up to return for the series against the Braves that starts July 25.

Utility man Pablo Reyes is now eight games into a rehab assignment as he returns from an abdominal strain. Cora suggested he needed more at-bats this week.

“Let’s see how he feels,” the manager said.

Whitlock, who came out of his start in Toronto on July 2 with a bone bruise in his elbow, remains shut down from throwing.

Friendly confines

The series drew 115,633 fans over three days with a large percentage supporting the visitors based on all the Red Sox T-shirts and jerseys around the ballpark. None of the games were sellouts, however. The Sox are 6-6 all-time at Wrigley . . . Justin Turner is 19 of 45 (.422) during his 12-game hit streak . . . All five AL East teams now have at least 50 wins. According to ESPN, this is the first time every team in a division has reached 50 victories in fewer than 95 games . . . The game was played in a bit of a smoky haze. There was an air quality index of 109 throughout the day.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.