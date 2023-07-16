Patriots free agent target DeAndre Hopkins signing with Titans

It was initially believed the Patriots were one of the teams in the mix for the 31-year-old Hopkins, as New England met with the free-agent wideout in June. And the decision to restructure the contracts of DeVante Parker and Ja’Whaun Bentley looked to be one way the Patriots could free up some money to land the five-time Pro Bowler.

It is reportedly a two-year, $26 million contract, reaching as much as $32 million with incentives.

DeAndre Hopkins has signed a free-agent deal with the Tennessee Titans, according to multiple reports.

But in the end, Hopkins is apparently headed for Tennessee to join a Titans receiving corps that featured just one pass catcher who topped 500 receiving yards last season. (Robert Woods, who departed for Houston earlier in the offseason.)

Without Hopkins, the New England depth chart at receiver includes Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, and Tyquan Thornton as the primary targets. Rookies Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas could also be in the mix.

A three-time All-Pro, the 6-foot-1, 212-pounder finished last season with 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns with the Arizona Cardinals. In his career, Hopkins has 853 receptions for 11,298 receiving yards and 71 TDs.

