Game 94: Red Sox at Cubs lineups and notes

The Red Sox’ winning streak came crumbling down on Saturday in a convincing defeat to the Cubs, but they can still claim another series on the road with a win Sunday.

Kutter Crawford is on the hill for the rubber match to make his first start against the Cubs. He last just four innings last time out, allowing three earned runs, but got enough run support in the midst of the Sox’ offensive hot streak to escape with a no decision in a Boston win.

Chicago will turn to lefty Justin Steele, who has been stellar in his third season with the Cubs and was named an All-Star for the first time.