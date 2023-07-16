Game 94: Red Sox at Cubs lineups and notes

The Red Sox’ winning streak came crumbling down on Saturday in a convincing defeat to the Cubs, but they can still claim another series on the road with a win Sunday.
Kutter Crawford is on the hill for the rubber match to make his first start against the Cubs. He last just four innings last time out, allowing three earned runs, but got enough run support in the midst of the Sox’ offensive hot streak to escape with a no decision in a Boston win.
Chicago will turn to lefty Justin Steele, who has been stellar in his third season with the Cubs and was named an All-Star for the first time.
Lineups
RED SOX (49-44): Refsnyder CF, Turner 1B, Devers 3B, Duvall RF, Yoshida LF, Alfaro DH, Arroyo 2B, Wong C, Chang SS
Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (3-4, 4.11 ERA)
CUBS (43-48): Tauchman CF, Hoerner SS, Morel 2B, Happ LF, Bellinger 1B, Suzuki RF, Gomes C, Mancini DH, Mastrobuoni 3B
Pitching: LHP Justin Steele (7-2, 2.71 ERA)
Time: 2:20 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Steele: Yu Chang 1-3, Adam Duvall 1-2, Rob Refsnyder 0-1, Justin Turner 0-1
Cubs vs. Crawford: Has not faced any Cubs batters
Stat of the day: By scoring six runs in the third inning alone on Saturday, the Cubs matched the most runs scored by an opponent in a single game during Boston’s recent winning streak.
Notes: Crawford has struck out 58 over 61 ⅓ innings on the season and recorded two of his three wins in 2023 over his last four starts prior to the All-Star break ... Boston aims to bounce back from its first loss since July 4. The Red Sox had won six straight games prior to Saturday’s setback ... The 10 total runs Chicago scored were just two fewer than Boston surrendered in its four previous games combined ... Cody Bellinger homered twice in Friday’s Cubs loss before a grand slam on Saturday and is hitting .476 (20 for 42) in the month of July ... Every Chicago batter connected for at least one hit in Saturday’s win ... Steele has not lost a decision since May 26.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.