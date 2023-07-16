Yankees rally to tie in ninth inning, then lose in 11th on a pair of Rockies home runs

New York, which is tied for last place in the AL East with the Red Sox at 50-44, tied the score in the ninth against Daniel Bard on Gleyber Torres’ run-scoring infield single and Harrison Bader’s sacrifice fly.

Colorado, a National League-worst 36-58, overcame a 3-1 deficit when C.J. Cron hit an eighth-inning grand slam off Clay Holmes, the first home run allowed by the righthander this season.

DENVER — Nolan Jones led off the 11th inning with a tying, two-run home run off Nick Ramirez, Alan Trejo hit a game-ending drive off Ron Marinaccio for his first homer of the season, and the Rockies beat the Yankees, 8-7, Sunday to take two of three in the series.

Yankees starter Gerrit Cole struck out 11 in his 59th double-digit strikeout game. He allowed two hits in six innings, giving up his only run on Michael Toglia’s second-inning homer. His 24th double-digit strikeout game with the Yankees surpassed Ron Guidry for the team record.

Playing into the 11th for the first time this year, the Yankees opened a 7-5 lead against Gavin Hollowell (1-0) on run-scoring singles by Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Pereza, who was recalled from the minors when Josh Donaldson was put on the injured list before the game because of a strained right calf.

Jones hit a 450-foot home run on a fastball and drove in Cron, the automatic runner. Trejo then jumped on a hanging slider from Marinaccio (4-5), dropping New York to 5-7 in extra innings.

Hollowell got his first major league win.

New York has lost six of eight and fell to 15-19 since reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge sprained his right big toe June 3.

Anthony Rizzo was 0 for 4 with an inning-ending flyout that stranded the bases loaded in the third, He has gone 41 games without a home run.