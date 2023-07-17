An energy shortage from Jenny Lewis

It might have been that Lewis was going for an intentionally cool underplaying as she ran through the throwback Laurel Canyon folk-pop of her most recent albums, but for an artist who’s always foregrounded an unguarded warmth, it created a distance — from the crowd, from her band, from her music — that she rarely was able to bridge. “Puppy and a Truck” could’ve been a snappy portrait of the singer’s response to a midlife crisis, but it simply murmured and slumped along. Even on a ringer like Rilo Kiley’s beloved “With Arms Outstretched,” what should have been a big, beating heart instead felt shielded.

Jenny Lewis has been playing Boston for over two decades in one configuration or another, whether as frontwoman of indie-pop wunderkinds Rilo Kiley, as an auxiliary member of electronic note-passers the Postal Service, in duet mode with Jenny and Johnny, or as a probing and openhearted solo star. And given what an engaging, slyly generous performer she’s proven herself in the more than two dozen times she’s visited, it’s hard to imagine that she’s ever been as low-wattage as she was when she took the Roadrunner stage Saturday night.

Muted as she was, Lewis’s voice nonetheless remained a missile of profound empathy, and her band did what they could to move the needle that Lewis seemed reluctant to, from the tricksy-straightforward beat and hungry, bumping bass of “Joy’all,” to the tightened solo that guitarist Nicole Lawrence squeezed out at the end of “Red Bull & Hennessy,” to the neat swell of “Heads Gonna Roll” that almost achieved the catharsis within its grasp.

Things started lining up a bit toward the end. Lewis’s subdued performance worked with the sultry, softly syncopated groove of “Little White Dove” and the bummed-out, burned-out campfire song “Acid Tongue,” and “Just One of the Guys” had a swing and a bit of a kick giving it, and her, some juice. But when Lewis said “Wow, we kinda ripped through the set” with apparent surprise right after, it seemed less that she’d blazed through the show than like she’d been checked out. (She filled part of the remaining time by having her guitar tech demonstrate how to flick picks into the crowd and being spooked by one of her giant prop balloons being caught in crosscurrents and hovering directly above her.) She closed with the rattling, shaking beat of “See Fernando,” long a staple of Lewis’s shows as a high-energy, let-loose number, now frustratingly contained.

Hayden Pedigo opened with solo guitar instrumentals that crossed Michael Hedges with Bert Jansch, relying on cyclical repetition rather than harmonic or dynamic progression. He was followed by Cass McCombs, whose atmospheric, ringing, and occasionally driving band generated an inchoate sound that the songs never could quite claw out of.

JENNY LEWIS

With Hayden Pedigo and Cass McCombs

At Roadrunner, Saturday



