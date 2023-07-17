At Barrington Stage, ‘tiny father’ tackles big themes

Lew dramatizes that scenario with consummate skill in the splendid “tiny father,” inspired by his own experiences. A co-world premiere by Barrington Stage Company and Chautauqua Theater Company, it’s directed at the St. Germain Stage by Moritz von Stuelpnagel.

If you add to that the fact that the baby is the unexpected result of a friends-with-benefits arrangement rather than a committed relationship — as playwright Mike Lew does in “tiny father” — and then one of the parents is removed from the picture for reasons I won’t disclose, you’ve got a very tangled scenario on your hands.

PITTSFIELD — Any parent whose baby was born prematurely can attest to the heightened state of anxiety, sometimes bordering on terror, into which you’re plunged by the combination of the infant’s vulnerability and your suddenly enlarged responsibility.

There’s not a wasted word or a false note in this taut, tightly focused two-hander, which features stellar performances by Andy Lucien and Jennifer Ikeda. The play unfolds in a neonatal ICU (set design is by Wilson Chin) where Caroline (Ikeda), an ultra-competent, even-keeled nurse, is caring for a baby girl who was born at 26 weeks and is in an isolette with breathing and feeding tubes.

Into that fraught setting, with its beeping heart monitors, comes Daniel (Lucien), the baby’s bewildered and panicky father. His world suddenly turned upside-down, Daniel faces a defining moment in what had till then been a life of freedom.

“I did not sign up for this,” he exclaims. “I am not ready to be a father.”

Is Daniel right about that second part? That’s the question “tiny father” sets out to answer, in a manner that proves alternately moving and suspenseful.

Andy Lucien and Jennifer Ikeda in "tiny father" at Barrington Stage Company. Daniel Rader

Among other things, “tiny father” is a testament to Lew’s versatility. Boston theatergoers primarily know the playwright from a pair of freewheeling comedies, both presented by the Huntington, both also directed by von Stuelpnagel.

In Lew’s “Teenage Dick,” the murderous and scheming usurper of “Richard III” is transplanted to a high school. In “Tiger Style!,” about a pair of high-achieving but discontented adult Chinese American siblings, Lew sought to, as I wrote in my review, “lampoon the stereotypes that surround Chinese Americans while also illustrating how weighty those stereotypes can feel when you’re the one laboring beneath them.”

In “tiny father,” Lucien and Ikeda play off against each other well, portraying figures with very different personalities and capturing the small moments as unerringly as the big ones. Each actor adroitly calibrates the shifts in the relationship between Caroline and Daniel, from teacher-pupil to allies to near-combatants as weeks turn into months in the NICU for the baby girl Daniel has named Sophia. Caroline pointedly addresses him as “Papa” long after she has learned Daniel’s name. “She’s a very sick baby girl who needs her daddy,” she says firmly.

Daniel chafes at the hospital protocols Caroline insists upon (she’s such a stickler that she requires him to show his hospital ID wristband every time he comes to the NICU), and he starts to demand a greater say in his daughter’s care. Friction between the father and the nurse reaches a boiling point when they have a fierce disagreement over Sophia’s feeding. Daniel becomes convinced that Caroline’s feeding method has delayed Sophia’s release from the hospital.

Crucially, “tiny father” gives us just enough medical information to understand the high stakes and the precariousness of Sophia’s condition but doesn’t deluge us with so much lingo that the drama feels like a seminar.

Daniel is Black and Caroline is Asian American, and late in “tiny father” Lew raises subtle questions about the roles race and gender did or did not factor into the dynamics at play in that ICU. Along the way, “tiny father” gives us glimpses of the external pressures Daniel and Caroline are facing.

She’s finding the work-life balance hard to achieve as she juggles parental issues of her own and has to deal with a supervisor who seems determined to keep her on the night shift. Daniel, a freelance event planner for a bookstore, has to change to a more steady job that pays better and provides the health insurance he currently lacks.

While the focus of “tiny father” is mainly on the two adults, it’s the tiny baby who is the play’s true protagonist. And when Daniel first gets a chance to hold his child, Lucien brings a lovely, poignant stillness to the moment.

TINY FATHER

Play by Mike Lew. Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel. Co-world premiere by Barrington Stage Company and Chautauqua Theater Company. At St. Germain Stage, Pittsfield. Through July 22. $25-$60. 413-236-8888, barringtonstageco.org

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com.