Photos: National breakdancing tour stops in Boston

The Pro Breaking Tour made a stop at Cambridge’s The Middle East nightclub Sunday on its 12-city tour across the United States. The breakdancing tour, featuring performances and competitions, has seen thousands of registered competitors, according to a press release. Pro Breaking Tour is partnered with the streetwear hub SNIPES.

Pro Breaking carved its niche alongside hip-hop culture in the 1970s, and will join the list of Olympic sports in Paris 2024. The sport ranges from recreational to professional, with its participants spanning ages young and old.

“Breaking has always been an art form that reflects the diverse cultures and communities from which it originates,” said Chris “Cros One” Wright from the Pro Breaking Tour. “We are excited to partner with SNIPES to bring our events to even more fans across the country. Together, we will continue to elevate breaking to new heights.”