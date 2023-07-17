scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Photos: National breakdancing tour stops in Boston

The SNIPES Pro Breaking Tour held an event in Cambridge’s The Middle East on Sunday.

By Vivi Smilgius Globe Correspondent,Updated July 17, 2023, 55 minutes ago
Christopher Deang performed at the Floor Lords Crew 42nd anniversary break dancing competition, held at Middle East Downstairs in Cambridge, hosted by SNIPES Pro Breaking Tour.Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

The Pro Breaking Tour made a stop at Cambridge’s The Middle East nightclub Sunday on its 12-city tour across the United States. The breakdancing tour, featuring performances and competitions, has seen thousands of registered competitors, according to a press release. Pro Breaking Tour is partnered with the streetwear hub SNIPES.

Pro Breaking carved its niche alongside hip-hop culture in the 1970s, and will join the list of Olympic sports in Paris 2024. The sport ranges from recreational to professional, with its participants spanning ages young and old.

“Breaking has always been an art form that reflects the diverse cultures and communities from which it originates,” said Chris “Cros One” Wright from the Pro Breaking Tour. “We are excited to partner with SNIPES to bring our events to even more fans across the country. Together, we will continue to elevate breaking to new heights.”

See photos from Sunday’s event.

Richard Lopez performed at the Floor Lords Crew 42nd anniversary break dancing competition, held at Middle East Downstairs in Cambridge, hosted by SNIPES Pro Breaking Tour.Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe
Surrounded by onlookers, Logan Biltz showcased his breaking skills.Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe
Tarrell Edwards watched performances alongside a crowd of focused audience members.Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe
Tyrell White smiled after a performance.Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe
Brandon McCrimmon, who goes by the stage name “No Cents,” and Jerry Valme, who goes by the stage name “Valme360,” hugged after McCrimmon advanced to the next round.Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe
Christian Walker, who goes by the stage name “Machphive,” practiced his performance.Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe
A dancer practiced his performance in front of a crowd.Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

Vivi Smilgius can be reached at vivi.smilgius@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @viviraye.

