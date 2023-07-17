Despite his bum knee, Yungblud doesn’t bend

Yungblud broke through in the late ‘10s with a photogenic sneer and songs that gave a glammed-up spin to turn-of-the-century hip-hop-inspired alt-rock while possessing a righteously of-the-moment lyrical perspective — ”Polygraph Eyes,” from his debut album “21st Century Liability,” broadsided rape culture with pinpoint fury, while “California” took on adults’ “visions of calming me down,” as he yawps on its pre-chorus.

A few songs into his set at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Sunday, Yungblud, the rock-star side of English singer-songwriter-firebrand Dominic Harrison, let the crowd know that he was playing that night against doctor’s orders. He’d tweaked his knee the night before, and the best medicine for it, he’d been told, was rest. But his drive to perform was too strong, and so the show — much to the delight of the assembled who were ready to jump, sing, and brandish their middle fingers at his command — went on.

Harrison’s scraped-paint voice makes even his more restrained songs feel like they’re dwelling on a precipice, a quality that’s sustained as he’s aged (he turns 26 next month). His latest, self-titled album leans into his flair for the outsized even further, with the jittery kiss-off to insecurities “The Funeral” exploding into a spangled chorus and the peppy “Tissues” using the rhythm of the Cure’s “Close to Me” to untangle the mess of feelings that arise when love might be on the horizon.

On Sunday, Yungblud threw himself fully into his performance despite his bum knee, galloping around the stage, bellowing every lyric as if it had been dredged from the depths of his soul, and bantering heavily.

The 14-song set leaned heavily on “21st Century Liability,” which was released five years ago this month; that album’s leanings toward reggae-infused nu-metal blended seamlessly into the rest of the set thanks to Yungblud’s voice, which serves as the divining rod for his music. When it’s not in a full-on yawp, it can have a pleasantly pinched quality (like on the neo-power ballad “Sweet Heroine”) or flatten out into a laid-back drawl. It does the latter on “Loner,” which at times recalls the dubbier moments of Britpop — although Yungblud’s set-closing performance of the track was hardly chilled-out, as he brought a clutch of audience members onstage to sing along with him and, eventually, explode into a mini-mosh pit — which might have been against doctor’s orders, but which the mood almost required.

YUNGBLUD

With the Regrettes, Games We Play

At MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Sunday