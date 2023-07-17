Alnylam’s experimental Alzheimer’s drug shows promising benefits in patients for six months

Alzheimer’s patients who received a single dose of an experimental gene-silencing treatment from Alnylam Pharmaceuticals showed benefits for six months in a small study, the Cambridge biotech said Monday.

Alnylam reported in April that recipients of the medicine experienced reductions as high as 84 and 90 percent in two protein biomarkers that researchers say foreshadow the formation of amyloid, a sticky protein that builds up in plaques in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s. Some scientists contend that build-up leads to cognitive impairment and memory loss.

The updated results, which Alnylam released at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Amsterdam, showed that the medicine had durable effects. Six months after patients received an injection into their spinal canals, the levels of the protein biomarkers had risen but remained an average of 55 to 65 percent lower than before treatment.

“We’re seeing the knockdown of the target for six months,” said Pushkal Garg, Alnylam’s chief medical officer. The latest data, he said, raised the possibility that doctors could give patients two doses a year to keep the protein levels down.

The two proteins have also been implicated in another disease, cerebral amyloid angiopathy, which can cause brain bleeds. Alnylam is collaborating with Tarrytown, N.Y.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals on the effort to treat both disorders.

Alnylam is a pioneer in medicines that rely on RNA interference, a Nobel Prize-winning innovation that “silences” disease-causing genes. Since 2018, the biotech has won approval from the Food and Drug Administration of five breathtakingly expensive RNAi drugs for rare diseases. The medicines, which have annual list prices of six figures per patient, work by silencing disease-causing genes in the liver.

The experimental Alzheimer’s drug is the first to target a gene that causes a disease of the brain, said Garg. The study is serving as a proof of concept for RNAi drugs for other neurodegenerative disorders, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, and Huntington’s disease.

The early-stage of the trial consisted of 20 participants, most of whom got the drug but some of whom received a placebo. All the patients had early-onset Alzheimer’s, a rare form of the memory-ravaging disease that causes symptoms before the age of 65. Such patients represent 4 to 6 percent of all Alzheimer’s patients.

Alnylam hopes to begin a second phase of the early-stage trial in which patients will receive multiple doses of the experimental medicine.

“Given the critical need for new and better treatments” for Alzheimer’s and cerebral amyloid angiopathy, “these results are promising, and the approach warrants further study,” said Dr. Sharon Cohen, a neurologist and medical director of the Toronto Memory Program who served as lead investigator of the study.

After decades of failing to develop disease-modifying Alzheimer’s drugs, the pharmaceutical industry has recently boasted some success.

On July 6, the FDA gave full approval, for the first time, to a drug shown to modestly slow cognitive decline in people with early Alzheimer’s. The medicine, called Leqembi, carries risks of serious side effects, but has also given hope to millions affected by the memory-ravaging disease. It will cost $26,500 a year per patient, according to Biogen, the Cambridge drug maker, and its Japanese business partner Eisai, which co-developed the medicine.

Eli Lilly, the Indianapolis pharmaceutical giant, is seeking FDA approval of a rival drug called donanemab. Like Leqembi, the Lilly medicine is intended to clear amyloid from the brain.

The drug developed by Alnylam is designed to take effect earlier, before plaques form. Garg said it’s likely to take a couple of years of clinical trials for researchers to determine whether reducing levels of the protein biomarkers slows the progression of Alzheimer’s.

Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com.