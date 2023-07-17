Eli Lilly releases promising data for Alzheimer’s drug that will compete with Biogen’s

Lilly, the pharma giant based in Indianapolis, said its experimental drug, called donanemab, significantly slowed cognitive and functional decline in a late-stage clinical trial of Alzheimer’s patients with beta amyloid deposits in their brains — one common marker of the memory-robbing disorder.

The race to bring Alzheimer’s drugs to patients heated up Monday when Eli Lilly released promising new clinical findings for a treatment that will compete head to head with one developed by Cambridge-based Biogen and its Japanese business partner that won full US approval this month.

Forty-seven percent of a segment of trial participants at an early stage of the illness showed no disease progression after one year on donanemab.

The results were released Monday morning at the 2023 Alzheimer’s Association International Convention in Amsterdam and simultaneously published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Lilly’s data showed one of the largest gaps seen in any trial in the disease progression of the earliest-stage patients taking Lilly’s drug and those taking a placebo, said Mark A. Mintun, the Lilly group vice president for neuroscience research and development.

Those earliest-stage patients taking Lilly’s drug, called donanemab, showed a 60 percent slowing of cognitive decline compared to those taking a placebo. Overall, the drug slowed cognitive decline by 35 percent in patients in the study.

Some patients whose amyloid deposits had been removed were even switched to a placebo during the trial, Mintun said. The latest results also marked the first time any company had replicated positive data seen in an earlier Alzheimer’s trial, he said.

“We believe this is clinically meaningful,” Mintun told a press briefing.

Lilly has applied for Food and Drug Administration approval of donanemab, and the agency is expected to rule on the drug by year-end. FDA officials granted full approval to Leqembi, the drug being marketed by Biogen and Eisai of Japan, on July 6. It was priced at $26,500 annually per patient. Executives at Lilly have not yet said what they plan to charge for donanemab.

Both drugs are part of a new class of amyloid-clearing medicines for Alzheimer’s, which afflicts more than 6.7 million Americans and more than 55 million mostly older people worldwide. The treatments don’t cure the disease but slow decline measurably in people with early symptoms. How that translates into benefits most meaningful to patients and their families, such as the ability to continue driving and living independently, remains to be seen.

The new anti-amyloid Alzheimer’s therapies also come with risks, including the possibility of brain bleeding. Regulators added a “black-box warning” — the most urgent kind — to Leqembi’s drug label, saying that in rare cases the medication can cause “serious and life-threatening events.”

There were four deaths related to the treatment in Lilly’s latest clinical findings, including three patients who took donanemab in the trial, the company said. Overall, more than 1,700 patients were enrolled in the clinical study.

Donanemab was previously shown to slow patients’ rate of cognitive and functional decline by 35 percent over 18 months compared with a placebo in a study that enrolled 1,182 early-stage patients. By comparison, the Biogen-Eisai drug slowed the pace of disease progression by 27 percent over an 18-month late-stage trial involving nearly 1,800 people. But donanemab appeared to cause more potentially serious side effects in those trials.

Lilly’s drug may have another advantage to help offset Leqembi’s head start in the marketplace: In the data released Monday, the effects of donanemab increased compared to placebo over the course of the 18-month trial even though many patients completed their treatment in six to 12 months. That means donanemab patients might only have to be dosed for short durations.

Monday’s findings, coming on the heels of the Biogen-Eisai drug approval, support the idea that removing sticky beta amyloid clumps that accumulate in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients slows disease progression — a longstanding “amyloid hypothesis” that some scientists had begun to question until recently.

“Even just a short year ago, [people] still argued... that amyloid might not have anything to do with this disease,” said Maria C. Carrillo, chief science officer at the Alzheimer’s Association. “And today we are seeing evidence upon evidence” that amyloid removal improves patient outcomes and may impact other markers of Alzheimer’s such as a protein known as tau.

Lilly and other companies are also working on non-amyloid approaches to treating Alzheimer’s, targeting tau, inflammation, and other disease indications. Indeed, in its most recent trial, Lilly stratified patients by their level of tau, which is thought to be related to beta amyloid, into groups with intermediate and higher levels of tau. The segment with the lower rates of the protein showed the most significant slowing of cognitive decline.

Biogen and Eisai will be vying with Lilly for what analysts say will be tens of billions in Alzheimer’s drug revenue over the coming decade.

Medicare, the agency that provides health insurance for Americans over 65, said it would reimburse its enrollees who are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, have documented deposits of amyloid, and sign up for an online registry that enables their doctors to collect data on how well the anti-amyloid medications work.

