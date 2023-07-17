Ford drops price for electric pickup trucks

The sticker prices for Ford’s F-150 Lightning electric pickup trucks are being lowered by thousands of dollars across the board, the company said Monday, due to increased plant capacity, falling costs for battery raw materials and internal efforts to scale production by the Detroit automaker. The price cuts across the Lightning line, some as deep as $10,000, appeared to be seen on Wall Street as more evidence of a coming price war among electrical vehicle makers, however, sending shares of Ford Motor Co. down 5 percent Monday. The lower prices were announced two days after Tesla said its first production Cybertruck electric pickup had rolled off the assembly line, though nearly two years behind the original schedule and with little information about how much they may cost. Rivian, another electric pickup maker, recently announced that its second quarter deliveries nearly tripled and its shares have been on a tear, rising more than 41 percent this month. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

German economy seems to be on an upswing

The German economy appears to have returned to slight growth in the April-June period after shrinking for two consecutive quarters, the country’s central bank said Monday. Germany’s national statistics office said in late May that Europe’s biggest economy contracted by 0.3 percent in the first three months of this year, marking the second consecutive decline that is one definition of a recession. Gross domestic product declined by 0.5 percent in last year’s fourth quarter. In its monthly report, the Bundesbank said economic output appears to have “increased slightly” in the second quarter, without quantifying the expected gain. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TOURISM

Protests in Kenya collide with the recovering tourist sector

Ongoing opposition protests in Kenya are undermining a nascent recovery in the nation’s tourism industry after the easing of coronavirus restrictions. The demonstrations against surging living costs and the outcome of last year’s elections have coincided with the peak of the tourism season, impacting hotels, lodges, restaurants, and tour organizers. About 3.1 million people are directly employed in the industry, Kenya’s third-biggest source of foreign exchange, with its abundant wildlife and picturesque Indian Ocean beaches the main attractions. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

A classic Margherita pizza will cost you more in Italy

The cost of cooking a classic Margherita pizza continued to rise at a pace more than twice that of overall Italian inflation as olive oil prices soared. The total amount spent on ingredients and energy to cook the Neapolitan specialty increased 14 percent in June from a year earlier, according to Bloomberg calculations based on Istat and Economy Ministry data. Olive oil prices shot up almost 27 percent contributing to the jump. Italy’s overall inflation rate stood at 6.7 percent. That’s less than the 8.1 percent rise registered in May showing that price pressures are decreasing for consumers. Pizza costs have slowed, too, compared to a peak increase of 30 percent in November. The cost of buying prepared pizza rose only 7 percent from a year earlier, making it more worthwhile to buy a ready-made version of the delicacy at the store. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CLIMATE

Texas congressmen want the EPA, not state officials, to oversee underground carbon storage

Two Texas congressmen are urging the Environmental Protection Agency to reject their state’s effort to oversee underground carbon storage and are calling for an investigation, arguing local regulators can’t be trusted to protect the public. The EPA currently regulates underground carbon storage across most of the country except in North Dakota and Wyoming, which have been approved to oversee their own efforts. The EPA has minimal staff to regulate subsurface carbon storage, and companies are increasingly interested in capturing carbon and storing it underground due largely to economic incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act. Texas Democratic US Representatives Joaquin Castro and Lloyd Doggett said in a letter Monday to EPA boss Michael Regan they are concerned over their state’s enforcers, the Texas Railroad Commission, which is in charge of regulating oil, gas, and related activities. They want federal regulators to investigate Texas’ permitting and enforcement of subsurface injections to ensure it adheres to environmental justice standards. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Expedia is launching a long-awaited loyalty program across three of its flagship brands, capitalizing on a global travel boom amid increasing competition from Google and Booking Holdings Inc. Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

TRAVEL

Expedia launches loyalty program

Expedia is launching a long-awaited loyalty program across three of its flagship brands, capitalizing on a global travel boom amid increasing competition from Google and Booking Holdings Inc. The new offering, called One Key, will allow travelers to use and earn rewards across the platform, for example, building up points on vacation-rental platform Vrbo and use them to book a flight on Expedia.com or a room on Hotels.com. People in the United States who have rewards from earlier Expedia programs, including Hotels.com stamps, will have them automatically converted to OneKeyCash, which can be used across Expedia’s marketplace, including for car rentals, cruises, and activities. The program is starting in the United States and will roll out globally beginning in 2024, Expedia said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Tesla directors return more than $750m in stock to settle lawsuit

Tesla directors, including cofounder Elon Musk, agreed to return more than $735 million in stock awards to settle an investor lawsuit accusing board members of improperly giving themselves massive compensation packages. The directors — including Oracle Corp. founder Larry Ellison; James Murdoch, son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch; and Musk’s brother, Kimbal Musk — agreed to hand over the stock grants and change the way board level compensation issues are reviewed, according to court filings. The Tesla directors denied wrongdoing as part of the accord, but said they agreed to settle the case “to eliminate the uncertainty, risk, burden, and expense of further litigation,” according to the July 14 filing in Delaware Chancery Court. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Evergrande lost more than $81b in two years

China Evergrande Group posted combined losses of more than $81 billion over two years as the world’s most-indebted developer releases its long-delayed results in a bid to resume stock trading and complete one of the country’s biggest debt restructurings. The company reported a loss attributable to shareholders of 105.9 billion yuan ($14.8 billion) for the full year in 2022, adding to a 476 billion yuan loss the previous year, according to Hong Kong stock exchange filings late Monday. The results underscore how much Evergrande has struggled amid a housing crisis that has rocked the world’s second-largest economy over the past two years after the government restricted borrowing by developers and consumers curbed home purchases. The earnings marked the company’s first two full-year losses since its 2009 listing. — BLOOMBERG NEWS