Here’s what it takes to be a one-percenter in Mass.

Nationally, a family with an annual income of $653,000 would rank in the top 1 percent , according to an analysis by SmartAsset, a personal finance website. That’s more than eight times the median household income of $75,000.

What’s it take to be a bona fide one-percenter in this most fertile land for billionaires?

As you’d expect, there’s a wide gap between the incomes of one-percenters in wealthy states and those in less-affluent parts of the country.

It takes a household income of more than $903,000 to crack the top 1 percent in Massachusetts, says SmartAsset, which used 2020 tax data from the IRS that was adjusted to May 2023 dollars. The Bay State trails only Connecticut ($953,000).

Advertisement

Rounding out the top five are California ($844,000), New Jersey ($817,000), and Washington ($805,000). Note: In the anomaly known as the District of Columbia, the 1 percent threshold is more than $1 million.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

At the bottom of the list: Arkansas ($451,000), Kentucky ($445,000), New Mexico ($411,000), Mississippi ($382,000), and West Virginia ($368,000).

Here are some other fun facts about one-percenters:

The Federal Reserve on Friday released the salaries of the presidents of its 12 regional banks, including the first pay disclosure for Boston’s Susan M. Collins, who started the job a year ago. © Federel Reserve Bank of Boston

Salary gawking

The Federal Reserve on Friday released the salaries of the presidents of its 12 regional banks, including the first pay disclosure for Boston’s Susan M. Collins, who started the job a year ago.

Collins’s compensation was set at just more than $462,000 for 2022, according to the Federal Reserve’s annual report. Her pay for the year was prorated for her July 1 start date, a Boston Fed spokesman said.

Before joining the Boston Fed, Collins was provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of Michigan, where her salary was $563,000 in 2021, according to OpenPayrolls.

Collins’s Fed salary was fourth highest among the regional bank presidents last year. The top earner was John C. Williams of the much larger New York Fed, at $529,000. Williams is also vice chair and a permanent voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee, which sets interest rates.

Advertisement

Eric Rosengren, Collins’s predecessor, was paid $450,000 in 2020. He left the bank in the fall of 2021, and his comp for that year wasn’t included in the Fed’s annual report for that year.

The salaries for the 12 regional presidents are set by the Fed Board of Governors in Washington. Congress sets the governors’ salaries. Chair Jerome Powell said earlier this year that he makes about $190,000 a year.

Breathing room

Federal regulators are reassuring banks that they can take extra time to rework commercial real estate loans in danger of going bad.

With a mountain of commercial real estate loans set to come due by the end of next year, there’s mounting concern that defaults by borrowers would force banks to curb lending to protect their capital. That, in turn, would weaken the economy.

Office landlords are in an especially tough jam. High interest rates and low occupancy in downtown districts have left them underwater — owing more to lenders than the value of their property.

In a policy statement issued at the end of June, bank overseers including the Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said lenders that work “prudently and constructively” with creditworthy borrowers wouldn’t have to write down the value of loans just because they were underwater.

The guidance, which extends and expands a policy in place during the pandemic, is arcane but important. It provides banks with more time and flexibility for negotiating loan terms to avoid putting building owners into default.

Advertisement

“They are giving us the ability to be more flexible with borrowers,” said Jim Rizzo, chief commercial banking officer at Rockland Trust. “Hopefully, time will ultimately help the office markets to recover.”

The Real Estate Roundtable, a trade organization, was one of many parties urging regulators to reaffirm their guidance.

“This isn’t a panacea. This is not going to stop borrowers and developers from turning keys back to the bank,’’ said John Fish, CEO of the Suffolk construction company and chairman of the Real Estate Roundtable. “But it’s going to keep stronger borrowers with good assets out of default,” Fish said. “It’s a step in the resurrection of real estate confidence.”

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.