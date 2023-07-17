How Boston’s biggest investment bank was reborn after SVB collapsed

And Leerink is not the only one feeling some relief. Losing the investment bank he built would have been a big blow to Greater Boston’s life sciences industry, and the broader regional economy as a whole.

After four long months, Jeff Leerink can breathe a little easier now: He’s back to calling the shots at the investment bank he grew from nothing into one of biotech’s biggest players, before teaming up with the ill-fated Silicon Valley Bank in 2019.

It’s hard to overstate how important Leerink and his team — with their deal-making skills and financial expertise — have been to the emergence of Greater Boston as the world’s epicenter of life sciences. Leerink created a powerful machine, but it was in danger of being swept away amid the downfall of SVB Financial, the parent company it shared with Silicon Valley Bank.

On July 5, a bankruptcy court judge in Manhattan approved Leerink’s plan to acquire control of what was known as SVB Securities in a $55 million management buyout, with the backing of Seth Klarman’s Boston-based hedge fund firm, Baupost Group. The business again will be called Leerink Partners, just like it was before SVB acquired it in 2019. (SVB also gets a small equity stake.) Although a group of tech bankers jumped ship to Moelis & Co. in April, the vast majority of Leerink’s roughly 350-person workforce stuck around.

For Leerink, this deal represents a sweet vindication of a life’s work. He and several partners launched what was then known as Leerink Swann in 1995, to get in on the ground floor of the nascent biotech industry. Leerink was working in finance but believed focusing on healthcare could have a meaningful impact on people’s lives, by finding money to develop cures for many of the world’s deadliest diseases. Could biotech disrupt traditional pharmaceutical companies, or was it a passing fad? Leerink bet on disruption, and he says his group was too young and energetic to worry about the downside.

“We founded the firm with the belief that we could become a dominant investment bank in life sciences,” Leerink said, “and that a specialized firm in healthcare can make a difference to patients.”

Those immodest ambitions proved prescient. The firm, rechristened Leerink Partners in 2014, developed a reputation for its life sciences prowess, often beating out Wall Street’s biggest banks to line up financing for acquisitions and to arrange public stock offerings. And it became the biggest independent investment bank left standing in Boston (though it now employs more people in New York than it does at its Boston office, at 53 State Street).

Jeff Leerink built one of the biggest investment banks in the biotech business, and then sold it to Silicon Valley Bank. Now, he's buying it back. Photo courtesy of Leerink Partners

The firm’s rise, according to Ben Bradford at the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council, reflects the crucial roles played in the sector by ancillary local players: law firms, consultants, real estate brokers, and the like. “The knowledge and the experience ... that the Leerink team brings to the table is great to have in the equation,” he said.

It’s easy to see why SVB boss Greg Becker found Leerink Partners appealing. Becker came knocking in 2018 and completed the $280 million acquisition early in the following year. SVB now had its own investment bank, generating more than $500 million in annual revenue and placing alongside Wall Street titans in the top 3 in annual rankings of biotech deals.

Being connected to a traditional bank offered Leerink and his gang more financing options for clients. But that tie also left them exposed after SVB parked too much money in Treasuries and other long-term debt securities, whose values plummeted because of rising interest rates. As tech clients increasingly pulled deposits out of SVB to address their own funding issues, the bank had to cash out of bond investments at a loss. Soon, a bank run was on.

In March, federal regulators engineered a deal to sell most of Silicon Valley Bank to North Carolina-based First Citizens. But the investment bank remained with the bankrupt parent company, its fate unclear.

Leerink’s rivals could smell blood in the water. The phones started ringing, with offers to poach employees and clients. For the most part, though, the team kept a united front as Leerink sought a financial sponsor for a management buyout.

“Perhaps we overcommunicated at times,” Leerink recalled. “Everyone wanted to feel connected. If we look back on it, it was a lesson in the power of culture in a firm, and how important it is. If you nurture it, boy, can it pull you through some tough times.”

The list of clients who stuck with Leerink included a who’s who of Boston investment firms — Bain Capital, Advent International, and Wellington Management, among them. Wellington chief executive Jean Hynes said in an e-mail that the giant fund manager views Leerink Partners as “an important partner in the healthcare ecosystem,” particularly with regard to its research capabilities. Those thoughts were echoed by Advent managing partner John Maldonado, whose private equity firm relies on Leerink for M&A advice.

The March collapse of Silicon Valley Bank triggered questions about the future of SVB's Boston-based investment banking division. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

“For sure, we were concerned [by the SVB bankruptcy],” he said. “[But] I always thought there was a very distinct possibility that it was separable, that it could be carved out. ... I hoped that was going to be the case.”

No client was more important during this time than Baupost; the investment firm pledged $50 million to help with the buyout and give the standalone Leerink Partners a solid financial footing. Leerink said he liked the terms Baupost proposed, its long-term focus, and the existing friendships among executives at both companies.

Bob Coughlin, managing director of the life sciences practice at real estate brokerage JLL, said he called up Leerink to thank him after the bankruptcy judge blessed the management buyout. Coughlin had been concerned Leerink might retire when he sold the business to SVB. Then, this spring, Coughlin worried the whole enterprise Leerink built would go away.

“The industry needs him,” said Coughlin, who used to lead the Mass. biotech council. “Jeff Leerink is one of the greatest minds in life science finance. ... You can’t solve unmet medical needs without people like Jeff Leerink to help put fuel in the tank.”

Leerink isn’t going anywhere. Neither is his firm. Revenue, he said, fell just 5 percent, year over year, during the craziness of the past six months. That’s a testament, he said, to his colleagues and clients. As the deal closes in the coming weeks, it’s time to return to the business at hand.

“I’m looking forward to getting back on the gridiron,” Leerink added, “and giving our competition a little run for their money.”

That bet on the biotech sector that Leerink made all those years ago? It wasn’t such a crazy idea after all.

