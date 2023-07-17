Dracut school resource officer on paid leave after alleged ‘inappropriate contact’ with high school student

A Dracut police school resource officer is under investigation and has been placed on paid administrative leave after it was alleged that he had “inappropriate contact” with a student at Dracut High School, officials said Monday.
School Resource Officer Sunny Nguyen is on leave pending the outcome of an ongoing police investigation, the Dracut Police Department and Dracut Public Schools said in a joint statement.
The school district is fully cooperating with the investigation, the statement said.
A person who answered a phone number listed for Nguyen on Monday evening hung up on a reporter seeking comment on the allegation.
No further information was released due to the ongoing investigation, officials said.
