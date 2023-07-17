Female passenger killed in two-vehicle collision in Wilmington

State Police responded to a crash shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday involving a 2008 Honda Civic and a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado traveling in the area of Exit 33, the statement said.

The victim, a front seat passenger in a Honda whose identity was not released, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, where she was pronounced dead, State Police said in a statement .

A female passenger died following a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 93 southbound in Wilmington on Sunday evening, State Police said.

A preliminary investigation suggests the Honda hydroplaned off the roadway, struck the median guardrail barrier, re-entered the roadway, and traveled across all lanes before colliding with the Silverado in the right lane, State Police said.

Advertisement

The passenger in the Honda was fatally injured, while the other occupants of the vehicles involved in the crash were taken to Lahey and Winchester hospitals with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, State Police said.

The crash remains under investigation.





Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.