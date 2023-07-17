After Kendra Lara’s crash, councilors now asked to fill out applications with proof of license to park in city garages

Flynn announced the move in a memo to councilors last week after he discussed parking policies in two city garages with municipal property management officials. The application asks for personal information including job title, cell phone number, home address, license plate number, vehicle make, model, year, and color, and driver’s license number. The Boston Herald first reported on the memo.

In the wake of one Boston city councilor driving with a revoked license and crashing what authorities say was an unregistered car into a house while speeding, City Council President Ed Flynn is asking his colleagues to fill out applications to park in city garages.

“These basic steps are to ensure everyone’s safety, for liability purposes of both operators and the City of Boston, and so that drivers and vehicles utilizing city-owned garages abide by appropriate laws and regulations,” Flynn wrote in the memo, which came a day after it was revealed Councilor Kendra Lara had been driving to City Hall despite not having a valid license for years.

Flynn said elected officials who do not submit an application and documentation by July 21 will have their access to the executive garage denied by property management starting July 24.

The memo is part of the ongoing fallout surrounding Lara, who crashed a Honda Civic into a Jamaica Plain home on June 30, an incident that revealed glaring violations in her driving history, including that she had behind the wheel of a sedan that was allegedly unregistered and uninsured, police said, and driving more than double the speed limit on Centre Street during rush hour.

Additionally, police reports say her son was not in a booster seat, as required by law.

And last week, a city spokesperson said Lara “regularly” drove to work at Boston City Hall, despite her revoked license. City officials, who reviewed video footage in response to a public records request from the Globe, said Lara routinely drove to and parked in City Hall’s executive garage, including just days before she swerved into a home late last month.

According to a police report about the recent crash, Lara’s license was suspended in 2013 after she failed to pay a fine for not wearing a seat belt. Massachusetts revoked her license after she was cited for a driving violation in Connecticut, where she missed a court date after failing to obey a traffic signal in 2014, according to her driving record.

Lara, 33, a progressive who is seeking her second term on the council, faces two opponents in the Sept. 12 preliminary election for her District 6 council seat — an election that has been rocked in the two weeks since the crash.

Lara apologized after the crash and told the Globe last week that she is “hopeful that my constituents will send me back to City Hall to represent them.”

Following the crash, Flynn called for employee parking procedures at Boston City Hall to be reviewed, which resulted in the new parking applications.

Emma Platoff of Globe staff contributed to this report.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.