Lowell man, 23, charged with domestic assault after mother found dead inside home

Michael Belous was arraigned Monday at Lowell District Court on charges of assault and battery on a household or family member and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury in connection with the death of his mother, Elena Vainer, 51, of Reading, according to a statement released by the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

A 23-year-old Lowell man was ordered held without bail on assault charges after his mother was found dead inside a home early Monday morning, officials said.

An attorney for Belous could not be reached for comment. Belous is set to return to court Thursday.

Lowell police went to a Middlesex Street home early Monday morning after receiving a 911 call reporting that a woman was beaten and barely breathing, prosecutors said.

They found Vainer dead inside “with obvious bruising to her face and other apparent trauma,” the statement said.

Investigators believe Vainer had been visiting Belous in his Middlesex Street condominium, according to the statement. At some point during the weekend, a physical altercation allegedly took place, leading to Vainer being “severely beaten and suffering multiple injuries to her head and neck,” prosecutors said.

Belous was arrested Monday morning.

An investigation by the district attorney’s office, State Police, and Lowell police is ongoing, and the case has been referred to the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of Vainer’s death, prosecutors said.

