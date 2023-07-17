Malden police, family ask for public’s help in locating missing 14-year-old girl

NayLeiah Spencer Cradock was last seen leaving her home in Malden at 12:29 p.m. dressed in a white T-shirt, light blue shorts, and a black backpack. She was wearing her hair in a bun, police said.

Malden police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Thursday.

NayLeiah Spencer Cradock, 14, of Malden, was last seen on July 13. Malden police are asking for the public's help to locate her.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Her great-grandmother, Beverly Preston of Cambridge, said her whole family is worried about her and concerned for her safety. The girl left her phone behind.

“She’s been missing since Thursday. We don’t know what else to do,” Preston said in a phone interview Monday morning. “She’s not an average 14-year-old. She has a mind of a child.”

Preston fears that her great-granddaughter got in contact with “unsavory people” who had access to a vehicle and convinced her to leave her phone behind.

“We believe she was lured away by unsavory people,” Preston said, her voice shaking. “She left her phone home. She takes her phone wherever she goes.”

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the Malden Police Department at 781-322-1212.













