Man found dead following shed fire in Palmer

“Our hearts go out to this man’s family and loved ones,” Palmer Fire Chief William J. Bernat Jr. said in the statement. “On behalf of the Palmer Fire Department, I want to express our sincere condolences on their tragic loss.”

The man will be formally identified and the manner and cause of his death will be determined by the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the state fire marshal’s office said in a statement.

A man was found dead following a shed fire in Palmer on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The Palmer Fire Department went to 17 West Ware Road after someone who drove by reported smoke shortly before 1:20 p.m., the state fire marshal’s office said.

The shed was ablaze when firefighters arrived, with flames “threatening to spread to the residence and nearby woods,” according to the fire marshal’s office.

“Palmer firefighters immediately deployed an attack line to suppress the fire and called for mutual aid,” the statement said.

The Warren, Ware, Bondsville, and Monson fire departments also provided firefighters and tankers to help put out the blaze, the fire marshal’s office said.

Power equipment and gasoline were found near the fire, the state fire marshal’s office said. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined, according to the statement, and an investigation remains ongoing by Palmer police, the Palmer Fire Department, and State Police.

