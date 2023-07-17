Mayor Michelle Wu rejects City Council budget override as a ‘clear cut violation’ of city, state law

In the one-page letter, Wu flatly rejected a council move to redirect about $585,000 from the city’s property management department to a pay bump for officers who provide security services at buildings such as City Hall. Wu told councilors that their effort would violate the city charter because “it inserts the council into collective bargaining negotiations,” which is prohibited.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars the Boston City Council set aside to give raises to municipal police officers “will not be used for that purpose,” Mayor Michelle Wu told the council on Monday, dismissing their change to her budget proposal as a “clear cut violation of the City Charter and state law.”

“Both the City and the Union agree that [Municipal Police Patrolmen’s Association] salaries should be adjusted, but the parties have yet to reach an agreement on the size of the increase,” Wu wrote. “There is no other interpretation of this override vote than as a directive from the City Council to the Administration to adopt the MPPA’s specific salary increase demands in bargaining ... the Council cannot use the budget-making process to dictate collective bargaining.”

Wu’s letter was yet another blow to the embattled council, which has recently made more headlines for personal scandals than policy changes. And it was the latest demonstration of the body’s impotence, even on matters over which it has some legal authority.

A 2021 ballot question granted the city council more power than ever over Boston’s annual budget process, giving councilors the opportunity to directly amend the spending plan rather than simply approving or rejecting the mayor’s proposal. But in the two years since, the council has struggled to take full advantage of that new authority amid infighting, procedural confusion, and last-minute chaos. At the meeting last month when the council took its votes to override the mayor’s budget, Councilor Frank Baker lamented that councilors had received the proposals at the last minute, calling the process “dangerous.”

“We got this a half-hour ago,” Baker said at the time. “A lot of it looks like we’re going to pit people against other people.”

During a seven-hour meeting studded with bitterness, four votes to override portions of Wu’s budget failed to get the necessary support. The only override vote that did — the pay bump for municipal officers — immediately drew legal questions, and now seems to have been rendered moot.

That means Wu and her team have effectively written this fiscal year’s operating budget, despite the council’s new power. Last year, navigating the process for the first time, councilors also made minimal changes to Wu’s spending proposal.

Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, who leads the council budget process, did not immediately return a request for comment.

