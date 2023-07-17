Michael Mota, VirtualCons attempts to silence critics may violate R.I. free speech laws

The threats — which have been made to investors, former employees, vendors, the Globe, and people who have made comments critical of Mota in news reports and on social media — may violate Rhode Island’s free speech laws, which are intended to help individuals and journalists defend themselves against expensive, baseless lawsuits.

LINCOLN, R.I. — Rhode Island entrepreneur Michael A. Mota, whose business dealings were the subject of a Globe investigation , has been using threats of legal action to try to silence those who speak out against him, according to letters shared with the Globe, as well as emails and statements made directly to the Globe.

“I have everybody’s name that shared [the articles] and anybody that made a comment, get your lawyer ready, because I’m coming after you for slander,” he said in a Facebook live post a few weeks after the Globe investigation was published.

“You’re going to be paying for your attorneys to try to counter the problem you’re gonna have,” he said, naming people who were quoted in the article. “Get ready, we’re coming.”

Mota has attracted public attention for his many projects and businesses, most of which he promotes aggressively on social media. They range from cryptocurrency, NFTs, and movies and conventions celebrating Hollywood mobsters to boxing matches, restaurants, and real estate development deals in Rhode Island and Florida. Lawsuits against Mota, nearly all of which he’s defaulted on, currently total more than $775,000.

In May, a lawyer acting on Mota’s behalf sent people quoted in the Globe’s investigation letters ordering them to publicly retract their statements by June 30 or be sued for defamation.

The deadline came and went with no public retractions. Still, on July 10, Mota told the Globe he was certain people would respond to his lawyers’ threats.

“I believe that everybody you coerced will retract,” Mota said in a rambling interview outside District Court in Providence, during which he acknowledged that he had been sending legal threats to people who spoke of their experiences with him.

No sources quoted in any of the Globe’s stories about Mota’s business dealings have requested a retraction, though other sources, after listening to Mota’s threats, have requested anonymity for future stories out of fear of retaliation.

Providence lawyer Casby Harrison III sent a cease and desist letter to Bernadette Giacomazzo, a New York-based public relations professional who was critical of Mota in the Globe article, in which she said that Mota and his business associates “like to pretend that they’re tough guys,” and noted that proceeds from a fundraiser to help children of first responders were never received by the charity.

Harrison demanded that Giacomazzo publicly retract her statements, or she would be sued for defamation.

Giacomazzo responded with derision.

“Facts are not slander, libel, or defamation of character,” she noted in her response, which she shared with the Globe. “Your client’s attempts to scare me into submission so he can continue to run his scams are laughable, at best. Nothing anyone stated in the Boston Globe was a lie.”

Giacomazzo also filed a complaint with the Rhode Island Office of the Disciplinary Counsel, alleging that Harrison was engaging in witness intimidation and violating a Rhode Island law that protects people from frivolous lawsuits intended silence them.

“Mr. Mota has no right to threaten people simply for telling the truth about him, and Mr. Harrison — as an attorney — should know better than to violate the law simply to appease his client’s temper tantrums,” Giacomazzo wrote in her complaint.

Threatening to sue someone for speaking on a matter of public concern or raises issue under the Strategic Litigation Against Public Participation, or SLAPP. In Rhode Island, anti-SLAPP laws are intended to broadly protect individuals and the media from libel suits as long as the statements they made were not “baseless.”

“The mere threat of litigation is really problematic for the average individual. It takes a lot of time and money to fight,” said Jennifer Nelson, a senior staff attorney at the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press who has litigated these types of cases. “Individuals who don’t have the means might be threatened into silence.”

In Rhode Island, if a judge finds that the information is truthful and the lawsuit was filed to “chill speech,” the judge can dismiss the lawsuit — and make the person suing pay punitive damages. “Rhode Island has a law that’s designed to put those who file a frivolous lawsuit on notice,” Nelson said.

Mota is the CEO of Rhode Island-based VirtualCons, an entertainment company that hosts mobster-themed conferences and launched its own cryptocurrency, and president of Florida-based Bayport International Holdings. He has also been the CEO of Skyline at Waterplace LLC, which runs an event venue in downtown Providence and is currently fighting eviction, and is a partner in several other ventures.

Mota’s many business ventures have brought media attention, questions, and criticism.

In New York, the Office of the Mayor in April sent cease and desist letters to Mota, ordering him to stop claiming that Mayor Eric Adams or any New York city agency had any business relationship or partnership with him, companies associated with him, or his business partners.

Mota and his co-founders had featured the New York City mayor’s office as a “partner” on their website for BR Electric, a company they claimed would convert gas-powered cars to electric vehicles. Another company connected to Mota, Green Impact, claimed on its website and in letters shared by Mota with VirtualCons investors that Adams had endorsed a project to build “self-sustaining skyscrapers” and use “large geodesic domes” as part of a “truly green approach to urban living” in New York.

“We will continue to take all necessary legal actions to ensure that no blatant misrepresentations are made in the future,” the mayor’s office said in a statement in response to an inquiry from the Globe.

When asked for comment about the mayor’s office’s statement, a lawyer for Mota responded by threatening to sue the Globe reporter for defamation.

“Your actions are shocking and have now segued into harassment and tortious interference,” wrote Warwick lawyer Michael Lepizzera.

Mota shared Lepizzera’s letter on social media, and also posted a livestream on Facebook naming and threatening people who spoke with the Globe.

On Wednesday, Mota called the new employer of a former VirtualCons vendor, William Boettcher, a New Jersey DJ who sued Mota for nonpayment after the company’s mob movie-themed conference in Atlantic City.

In the call, Boettercher told the Globe, Mota denied owing him money, insulted people from New Jersey, and threatened to sue Boettcher and “everyone else” who spoke to the Boston Globe. Boettcher then called the police department in Lincoln, R.I., where Mota lives, to report being harassed by Mota.

“I wasn’t comfortable with the threats of suing everyone for slander. I wasn’t comfortable with the disparaging comments about people from New Jersey,” Boettcher said. “I wasn’t comfortable with him contacting the company that I work for. I actually feel like I’m being stalked.”

Customers and investors have also been threatened with legal action after making critical comments on social media.

Rick Martinez of Del Rio, Texas, and his wife paid $3,000 for tickets to SopranosCon, a VirtualCons convention for fans of the HBO show “The Sopranos,” held in New Jersey in 2019. “It was a nightmare situation. It was the worst situation you could imagine,” he told the Globe.

After they posted on social media about the terrible experience, Mota emailed Martinez, threatening to have his lawyer send a cease and desist letter over the social media posts and contact the police.

Screenshots of a Discord social media channel showing a 2021 conversation about a problem with NFTs created and sold by VirtualCons, and VirtualCons CEO Michael Mota's response to the comments. Screenshot from Discord

When someone posted on a VirtualCons Discord channel in late 2021 about “red flags” in Mota’s production and sale of NFTs of Sopranos characters, Mota responded with obscenities, accused him of slander, and added “that is how lawsuits happen That’s next.”

Chris Leone, a VirtualCons investor from New Jersey who was quoted in the Globe’s investigation, emailed Mota directly after Mota announced his companies were sponsoring an exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and MMA fighter John Gotti III, the grandson of the New York gangster.

“This should be good news for investors (read: checks) if VC is sponsoring this event. Right?” Leone wrote.

Mota responded with obscenities and threatened Leone with legal action for speaking to the Globe.

“GET YOUR LAWYER — you are going to be sued for slander and many other things,” Mota wrote in the email, which was shared with the Globe. “You should have received your lawsuit already.”





Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.