New app allows people with disabilities to report and respond to abuse

R3: Recognize, Report and Respond is the brainchild of Krishna Venkatasubramanian , a computer science professor at the URI. It’s available through Apple and Amazon app stores for smartphones and tablets.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A team at the University of Rhode Island has developed a new, free app that helps teach adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities how to recognize abuse and report it.

Venkatasubramanian: R3 is an app for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities [often referred to as IDD]. Our goal is to teach people with IDD about various forms of abuse by breaking down the various forms of abuse, how they can transpire, what you should do when you encounter abuse or see other people affected by it, the so-called symptoms of abuse, and with a direct line of contact for every state on how to report abuse to the authorities.

When someone does report abuse, where does that report or claim go?

Since this app was designed with the help of the state of Massachusetts, there’s a section of the app where someone has the ability to call the Massachusetts Disabled Persons Protection Commission abuse reporting hotline directly. If you are in another state, we have a link to the National Adult Protective Services Agency website. From there, someone can easily find the number to call for their particular state.

URI Professor Krishna Venkatasubramanian [standing, left] with, clockwise, graduate students Tom Howard, Emiton Alves, and Mary Wisehart. Each helped work on the development of R3. Nora Lewis/University of Rhode Island

Who was R3 designed for?

Those with IDD who are 18 and older. We found there were more services for kids with IDD and adults who were 65 and older. But once they hit between 18 and 21 years old, the services started to thin. Adults with IDD between 18 and 65 lack services and programs, and it’s why we kept them in mind in the development. [Plus, there are subjects related to sexual abuse.]

How did you come up with this idea?

In 2018 I heard an NPR report that found people with IDD were victims of sexual abuse at rates more than seven times greater than those those without disabilities. It really stuck with me in a way that made me rethink my mission in life. At the time, I was working in cybersecurity research at another university and I thought: Why shouldn’t I do something that actually helps people?

I just started reaching out to many people who work with folks with IDD and eventually got in touch with the Disabled Persons Protection Commission in Massachusetts and they were also interested in creating some kind of technological tool for those with IDD.

How did your original idea change while you developed the R3 app?

The original idea was to build a reporting app. We wanted to create an app where you could open it up and report abuse without having to make a phone call. But when we started doing initial focus groups with members of the community, advocates, and those who work in this space, we found two really important things. The first, oftentimes people with IDD did not know what abuse meant. If you don’t even know what abuse is, how would you know to report it? The second thing I learned was that people with IDD were generally quite tech savvy, which was not something we read in popular media. The only information that was available, at the time, was about 10 years old, and said those with IDD were being left behind with technology. In general, that’s not the case anymore.

So we pivoted and said we needed to create an educational app before we really focused on the reporting tool [which is still in the pipeline].

Other than the educational aspect, why is it so complicated to create an app to easily report abuse?

This was news to me, but abuse reporting varies state by state, and 911 isn’t usually the best tool. Anybody anywhere in the US can call 911 and ask for help, but it’s for emergency purposes — meaning you are in immediate need of help. But abuse is something that doesn’t always necessarily mean that you’re in immediate need of help. You may not be in physical danger in that moment.

Every state has an adult protective services agency that can help with receiving the reports about abuse and help survivors of abuse. Generally, Massachusetts does a particularly good job of this compared to most other states by having a 24/7 hotline. But other states have their own idiosyncrasies where jurisdiction is for one city, or one population.

How did you build an app that does use images, videos, and text to describe examples of abuse while also not further upsetting or re-traumatizing users?

It’s a trade-off situation. The concept of “dignity of risk,” which came about in the 1960s, is about how part of giving a community dignity and self-confidence is to allow them to take risks. It’s not like we can baby or patronize them. We cannot hide everything from them, or else the point of the education does not work. This app embodies the notion of “dignity of risk.”

Some of the content is hard to watch, or sensitive for those who have had past experiences with abuse. But we have some barriers to help with this, including a checking system where the app will regularly ask the user how they’re feeling. Depending on their answer, the app will then suggest a new list of activities that are in there — including calling a “trusted person” that can be set up ahead of time.

Does the app test the user’s knowledge of its content?

There aren’t any quizzes or tests with this app. We didn’t want it to feel like homework. And in no part of the app does it make you go through a specific path. A user can skip content, go faster through one part or slower through the next. The app gives the user the control.

What’s next?

The reporting abuse app is still in the pipeline. But we’re also building other sister apps to R3, including a self-care app that can help calm someone down in the moment. We hope to release it next year. There’s self-care apps currently available, but oftentimes, these apps were primarily designed for working, upper-middle class professionals. It’s really not designed for the IDD community. While we’re developing ours, the IDD community is involved — from helping us design it to testing out its features.

