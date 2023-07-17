scorecardresearch Skip to main content

New Bedford police detective shot, injury not considered life-threatening

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated July 17, 2023, 13 minutes ago

A New Bedford police detective was injured in a shooting near Ashley Park on Monday night, police said.

The detective’s injury was not believed to be life-threatening, and he was receiving medical treatment, the New Bedford Police Department said in a brief post on Facebook shortly after 10 p.m.

He was shot at about 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of Rivet and Orchard streets, police said.

“The investigation remains very active at this time,” police said.

No further information was immediately available.

