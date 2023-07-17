Break from rain will be short-lived, as more showers are expected this week across New England

The NWS has issued a flood watch for Tuesday afternoon through the evening for almost all of Vermont, northern New York, and portions of New Hampshire and Maine.

Much of Vermont could see up to an inch of heavy rain Tuesday, with some areas receiving up to two, plus chances of damaging wind and severe hail, according to Jessica Storm, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Burlington office.

Sunday’s rainclouds gave way to sunny — albeit hazy — skies Monday, giving Vermont and Western Massachusetts a much-needed but brief respite before more showers this week.

“It’s not as high rainfall amounts as what happened last Monday, but with the soil being so saturated ... we are on alert for any potential flash flooding that can occur,” Storm said.

The forecast should clear up Wednesday, but there’s potential for more rainfall Thursday and Friday, Storm said, part of an vacillating weather pattern that has doused much of New England in recent weeks.

“We remain in this very unsettled pattern where rain chances are not out of the question for the foreseeable future,” Storm said.

Heavy rain Sunday dropped as much as four inches on some parts of New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts, and added up to two inches of precipitation to an already waterlogged Vermont.

For several cities, it was the rainiest July 16 on record — Boston with 1.6 inches, Hartford just over 1.5, and Providence at 3.35, according to NWS Boston.

Parts of Western Massachusetts were also hit hard, with up to 2.5 inches of rain across Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden counties. Heavy rainfall caused at least three municipal sewer systems in Northampton, Holyoke, and Greenfield to overflow, sending sewage into the Connecticut and Green Rivers for several hours Sunday.

In Central New Hampshire, the downpour flooded basements and washed out roads, resulting in about 100 road closures across the state, according to state officials.

“It was certainly very impressive rainfall across pretty much all of Southern New England,” said Joe Dellicarpini, a meteorologist at NWS Boston, adding that a humid airmass combined with a slow-moving cold front caused the unseasonable deluge. “It was a whole corridor of heavy rainfall coming up the East Coast that brought the heavy rain to our area.”

In Vermont, people were largely spared by the worst of the storm, avoiding a repeat of last week’s catastrophic flooding.

“We received less rainfall overall than expected, which was very fortunate,” Storm said. “Vermont really can’t take much more water before things start to get troublesome.”

Vermont is still reeling from torrential rains last week which dropped as much as nine inches of rain in some areas, triggering widespread floods that have been blamed for at least one death — Stephen Davoll, 63, of Barre, drowned Wednesday in his home.

Katie Hartnett, 25, of Burlington, was found dead in the Huntington River Sunday after an apparent fall, but state officials have not announced whether the flooding is to blame.

Still, some parts of Vermont suffered additional damage from Sunday’s rainfall. In Richmond, Sunday’s rain was a “super crazy downpour” which overflowed local tributaries, causing road erosion and some property damage, said town manager Josh Arneson.

The town’s emergency management teams took advantage of Monday’s sunny skies to jumpstart recovery efforts, but Richmond is still on high alert for showers expected later this week, he said.

“With the ground being as saturated as it is right now, and roads already becoming a bit unstable from the events yesterday, we’re certainly keeping our eye on that,” Arneson said. “Really, we could use a big break from the rain. That would be ideal right now.”

The rest of New England, meanwhile, will continue to see wet and dry fluctuations this summer — a least “for the next couple of weeks,” Dellicarpini said.

He added: “Beyond that, we’ll have to wait and see how things unfold.”

Maliya Ellis can be reached at maliya.ellis@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @EllisMaliya.