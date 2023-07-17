Drier weather, but the humidity will stick around

Expect smoke in the sky Monday afternoon, which could linger in parts of New England into Tuesday. Notice on the loop below the haze moving east toward New England. That is the smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

Sunshine has returned, and the nice weather is going to continue for the next several days following copious rainfall over the weekend.

Clearing skies were evident across New England Monday with smoke also caught up in the flow moving east. COD Weather

There is a chance for a couple of showers late Tuesday evening as a frontal system passes through the area.

Overall, the pattern remains the same. There is a dip in the jet stream over the eastern part of the United States, providing a southerly flow of humid air, and there’s a big ridge out west with lots of heat.

A trough of low pressure is forecast to remain in place for the rest of the month although there can still be days of nice weather during this time. Tropical Tidbits

Areas that typically see hot weather in California, Arizona, and Nevada are seeing more extreme heat — and in some cases will be breaking records.

Here in the east, humidity continues day after day without a break, which would be more typical of a summer pattern.

Temperatures over 100 degrees will continue across the southwest US. This is record heat, atypical even for that part of the country. NOAA

The persistence of heat out west is tied to the persistence of humidity here because the jet stream is in this blocked position and not allowing the normal ebb and flow of heat and humidity.

Summers are, of course, warm across most of the US. But with these types of stalled patterns, the typical variables of summer can last that much longer.

In Phoenix, for example, Monday will mark the 18th day where the temperature has reached 110 degrees or higher. Starting Tuesday, a new record will be established and could continue.

If you look at the top 10 stretches of extreme heat in that part of the country, you’ll notice that seven of them have occurred over the past 15 years. This is just one more marker of a changing and ever-warming global climate.

Phoenix, Ariz., will have an 18th day of extreme heat Monday, tying its all-time record. The record will likely be broken tomorrow. NOAA

Even with this pattern firmly in place, we’re going to see a couple of subtle changes later this week. Dew points will finally drop into the low to mid-60s on Thursday and likely last into Friday. This will feel a lot more comfortable — although it will still be warm, it just won’t be as oppressive.

Dew points will drop from the oppressive range later this week for a more typical summer feeling. WeatherBell

Unfortunately on Friday, the humidity surges north along with clouds and another area of showers and potential thunderstorms.

How quickly the weather system moves will determine what’s going to happen over the weekend. Obviously our weekend weather has not been stellar this summer. At this point I would say there’s a 50/50 shot that we will clear out or end up back in the murky stuff with more humidity and showers lasting at least into Saturday.



