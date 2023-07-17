Newton man charged in connection with wife’s beating death two days after she obtained restraining order due in court

Nancy Hanson was rushed to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston where she died from what the state medical examiner concluded were blunt force injuries, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office.

Richard J. Hanson, 64, was arrested by Newton police at the family home on Brookline Street Saturday night after a minor inside the house called 911 to report that the man was assaulting his wife, Nancy M. Hanson, officials said.

A Newton man who allegedly killed his wife is scheduled to appear in Newton District Court on Monday, the same courthouse where he was prosecuted for violating a restraining order in 2021, and where his wife obtained yet another restraining order just last Thursday, records show.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that during the physical altercation Richard Hanson allegedly struck his wife with one or more objects multiple times,” Ryan said in a statement.

Nancy Hanson was 54 years old, authorities said.

According to court records, the couple married in 2001 and had three sons during their marriage, the oldest of whom is 17 years old. It was not known Monday whether all three sons were in the home Saturday night.

The Department of Children and Families did not immediately respond Monday to a Globe inquiry about custody of the children.

According to authorities and court records, Nancy Hanson obtained a restraining order against her husband from the Newton court last Thursday. Newton police had been trying to serve it when what Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller called a “horrific tragedy” took place.

In 2021, Richard Hanson was arrested by Newton police for violating a restraining order and resisting arrest, court records show. The case was resolved when he was placed on pre-trial probation on the condition that he attend alcohol counseling and not attack Nancy Hanson, records show.

Nancy Hanson appeared in court and agreed with the resolution, records show.

In 2020, Nancy Hanson was arrested on a domestic violence charge when she allegedly kicked Richard while the couple was arguing over how a Zumba course Nancy was teaching online was interrupting him while he worked in his home office, records show.

Richard Hanson invoked his marital privilege and refused to testify against Nancy Hanson, leading the case to be dismissed, records show.

In both 2020 and in 2021, the couple filed paperwork reporting they had reconciled.

Richard Hanson was charged with assault and battery on Saturday but is now expected to face murder charges.

Neighbors said Nancy Hanson was friendly and could often be seen out walking her little white dog, but they knew little about the family.

A married couple who moved near the Hanson house about a year ago said Nancy Hanson was one of the first people to welcome them. They said they were “devastated” to learn she had died.

“She was the friendliest person in the neighborhood,” said the woman, who declined to share her name.

They said their children sometimes played together, but they never heard arguments or “any signs of domestic violence” at the Hanson home. They said Nancy Hanson held a birthday party for her dog on a recent weekend.

Fuller notified residents in an e-mail Sunday that “violence ended in the murder of a wife in her Brookline Street home.”

“I know I speak for everyone in Newton when I say my heart goes out to the woman’s family and friends,” Fuller said in the e-mail.

The mayor noted that the slaying comes “just three weeks after the tragic murders of Jill and Bruno D’Amore and Jill’s mother, Lucia Arpino,” who were killed in their home on June 25 in what the Middlesex district attorney’s office called a “random” attack.

Christopher L. Ferguson Jr., 41, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder in Jill D’Amore’s death and other charges related to the attacks. He is being held without bail at Bridgewater State Hospital and has been ordered to undergo an examination for competency to stand trial, records show.

“Our community is reeling, and I know so many of us are feeling unsettled,” Fuller said in the e-mail to residents. “This is the time to reach out to family, friends, faith leaders, and mental health professionals rather than hunkering down and going it alone.”

This is developing story and will be updated.

