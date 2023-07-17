No Labels pitches centrist lane in 2024 presidential race, alarming Democrats

“We hope we won’t have to do it,” he added during a town hall Monday evening at the Saint Anselm College New Hampshire Institute of Politics, where the group touted a “Common Sense” pamphlet of its priorities.

If the Republicans and Democrats renominate former President Donald Trump and incumbent President Biden in 2024 for a rematch, which polling suggests is both likely and unpopular , then a centrist alternative could break through partisan gridlock, said McCrory, one of the group’s national co-chairs.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Think of it as an “ insurance ” policy. That’s what former North Carolina governor Pat McCrory, a Republican, said of an effort by the No Labels group to prepare the way for a third-party presidential candidate to appear on the ballot in all 50 states.

The primary goal is for those principles to influence political discourse as the presidential campaign season unfolds, but if the Trump-Biden rematch takes shape and No Labels sees a path to third-party victory, they may take it, McCrory said.

That “insurance” policy, however, sounds more like a threat in the ears of Democrats who support Biden’s re-election bid. They contend that No Labels is embarking on an effort that will enhance Trump’s odds of winning.

“Let me be clear: No Labels is trying to use a false message of unity to sow division,” Democratic Representative Annie Kuster of New Hampshire said Monday. “Their plan to run a third-party ticket in 2024 will pave the path for the most extreme, far-right candidate to win the White House.”

Pat Dennis, president of American Bridge 21st Century, a Democratic super PAC, said he’s on high alert about the threat a well-heeled third-party ticket could pose to Biden’s electoral success.

“You cannot have a spoiler candidate on the ballot if you want to defeat Trump in 2024,” he told the Globe. “That is the reality. That’s just math.”

Dennis said he basically sees No Labels as a Republican operation at this point. The group’s founders, Nancy Jacobson and Mark McKinnon, have been on “a journey of self-discovery” with regard to their political views. And he said their actions make sense only if they want to elect Trump.

That message was reinforced by illuminated signs on all sides of two large box trucks that drove back and forth in front of the town hall venue Monday. The signs, which were paid for by The Lincoln Project, said, “No Labels elects Trump.”

The headliners for the town hall were Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Republican former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman Jr., who has also served as an ambassador. They bristled at questions about whether they would be the presidential and vice presidential candidates if a No Labels ticket takes shape.

“I think people are putting the cart ahead of the horse,” Manchin said, repeatedly deflecting follow-up questions from Scripps News reporter Kevin Cirilli, who moderated the event.

Manchin, who is cited most often as a potential presidential candidate for the No Labels ticket, said he doesn’t run for office to be a spoiler. He said he would run to win, though he has yet to decide whether to do so.

Rather than focusing on the potential horse race, Manchin and Huntsman said they wanted to talk about substantive issues to improve the health of American democracy, like the issues in the “Common Sense” pamphlet.

That 63-page document raises a number of ideas, including a bipartisan commission to reduce the national debt, expanding gun background checks, taking an “all of the above” approach to energy policy, and striking “a balance” on abortion between a woman’s right to choose and “society’s responsibility to protect human life.” The document discusses these topics at a high level, as Manchin and Huntsman did Monday as well.

At one point, Huntsman said New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu should have been on stage.

“I didn’t know I was going to be sitting up here until a couple of weeks ago,” Huntsman added.

Although the Wall Street Journal editorialized that Sununu could be a good fit for the No Labels ticket and Sununu told The New York Times that the group “seems to be tapping into what America is looking for right now,” Sununu told reporters at the town hall that he wouldn’t consider endorsing a No Labels ticket.

“I’m a Republican,” he said flatly.

While establishment Democrats expressed alarm about what No Labels is up to, the audience at Monday’s town hall — which filled the main venue and multiple overflow rooms — suggests a segment of the electorate is eager to hear a political message that cuts across party lines.

Len Morrill, 76, an independent voter from Manchester, said he couldn’t bring himself to back the major-party nominees in 2016 and 2020, so he cast write-in votes for John Kasich then Tulsi Gabbard. He said he appreciated the No Labels town hall and hopes their centrist messaging influences the other parties and campaigns.

Morrill said he figures No Labels is more interested in influencing public discourse than actually launching a third-party presidential bid.

“I hope they keep that option open,” he added. “And let’s see what happens. … The country can’t take what we’ve got right now.”

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.