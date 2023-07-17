North End restaurant owner who allegedly shot window of neighborhood bakery remains at large

Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Patrick Mendoza, 54, an owner of Monica’s Trattoria on Prince Street, allegedly opened fire outside the bakery, police said. State records identify Mendoza as an owner of Monica’s.

A North End restaurant owner who last week allegedly shot at a man who lives above Modern Pastry, hitting the window of the Hanover Street bakery, remained at large Monday on an arrest warrant charging him with assault to murder.

Patrick Mendoza, 54, of Boston, is wanted by police in connection to a shooting outside Modern Pastry in the North End on July 12.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

The alleged target of the gunfire, Rocco Giovanello, 60, told a police detective he had been standing outside the bakery around 10:30 p.m., waiting for his daughter to get off work, according to a police report. He then spotted Mendoza riding a bicycle down Hanover Street.

He said Mendoza began swearing at him, calling him “[expletive]face” and warning, “I’m gonna get you,” the report said.

Gionvanello said Mendoza turned his bike around, dropped it on the street, and pulled a gun from his waistband, according to the report. Giovanello ran down the sidewalk and tried to take cover behind a Jeep as Mendoza allegedly fired twice in his direction, according to the police report.

One of the shots, Giovanello told investigators, narrowly missed him and struck the Modern Pastry window.

He told police he continued “running for my life” down Hanover toward the Rose Kennedy Greenway, where he encountered a police officer, the report said. Giovanello said Mendoza had fired at him with a snub-nosed revolver, .the report said.

Giovanello told police he and Mendoza had been locked in an “ongoing feud involving multiple incidents” dating back several years, the report said.

Giovanello has had “several documented incidents” involving Mendoza and his brother, Frank Mendoza.

A supplementary police report quoted Giovanello as telling officers that Patrick Mendoza approached him before the shooting and said “I’m gonna kill you [expletive]! It’s gonna be quick!” He said Mendoza fired three shots before he rode away.

Calls to Monica’s and to phone numbers listed for Mendoza and Giovanello weren’t immediately returned Monday.

Patrick Mendoza is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, firing a gun within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possessing ammunition without proper identification, and possessing a firearm without proper identification. legal filings show.

On the day of the shooting, records show that Patrick Mendoza was due in court for a probation violation hearing in another case involving Giovanello.

In that case, Mendoza had been convicted in December 2022 of assault and battery and sentenced to probation that was scheduled to end Wednesday, according to court records. But on that day, a probation “violation notice” was filed in court, and when Mendoza failed to appear in court on Thursday, a warrant was issued for his arrest, records show.

Further details on the reported probation violation weren’t immediately available.

In court documents, prosecutors identified Giovanello as the victim in the assault, which happened the morning of Feb. 8, 2019. In that case, Giovanello told police he and Frank Mendoza had exchanged words over a traffic dispute in which “Frankie Mendoza was causing a traffic jam as he entertained his girlfriend on Salem St.” in the North End, according to a police report.

Later that day, Frank Mendoza waved to Giovanello, who was driving on Salem Street, to get his attention, Giovanello told police. Giovanello said he pulled his car over and as he was getting out, Patrick Mendoza suddenly appeared and “struck him with a glass bottle to the head,” the report said. “Mr. Giovanello states he was immediately disoriented as the two brothers began to punch and kick him about his person.”

At trial, Patrick Mendoza was found guilty of assault and battery but found not guilty of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to legal filings.

Patrick Mendoza was also one of four restaurant owners in the North End who in May 2022 filed a federal lawsuit against Mayor Michelle Wu, claiming the city’s $7,500 outdoor dining fee for North End restaurants was unconstitutional.

An amended version of the lawsuit filed in March made a new claim: that Wu was biased against white men and Italian Americans. A judge dismissed the lawsuit in June.

Patrick Mendoza is considered armed and dangerous, and police urged anyone who comes in contact with him to call 911.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.