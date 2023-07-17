Parents file suit over Providence’s failure to serve dozens of preschool special education students

The ACLU and R.I. Center for Justice filed the suit Monday on behalf of several specific families and the advocacy group Parents Leading for Educational Equity (PLEE), claiming the school district is violating federal law.

The class-action lawsuit cites, in part, an investigation by WPRI back in March that found 34 students between the ages of 3 and 5 who had individualized education programs (IEPs) for various special needs, but were not yet receiving services.

PROVIDENCE — A group of parents and civil rights organizations are suing the state-run Providence Public School Department over the failure to provide special education services to dozens of preschool-aged students, as required by federal law.

The lawsuit says one of the plaintiffs, a 4-year-old boy, was evaluated by the Providence public schools when he was 3, and found to have “language skills typical of a much younger child.”

His IEP was set to go into effect on Dec. 14, 2022. And yet, the boy “has not received any special education or speech therapy from Providence and continues to wait for services,” the lawsuit claims.

Two other children with similar stories are also detailed in the lawsuit.

The federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, or IDEA, requires public school districts to provide special education services starting at age 3, which is when state-run Early Intervention services end.

The Providence Public School District has acknowledged that they are not providing the services to all students who need them, citing a severe staffing shortage. In the absence of enough staff for preschool special education classrooms, the district attempts to place students in other districts or private settings, which Providence is required to pay for.

But still, in March, the district had 34 preschool-aged students not receiving services. In April, even though about 13 students had been placed, the number of students waiting for services had risen to 41.

“As a mother, I’m telling you it’s a heartbreaking situation,” Junie-Fed Michel told WPRI at the time. “My child is about to turn four, he cannot get the service that he needs and they keep turning me down. Nobody cares.”

Following the investigation airing, her son Juju was able to be placed at a private school in Cranston.

An updated number of students awaiting special education services in Providence was not immediately available. Providence schools officials did not immediately comment on the lawsuit.

But back in March, as quoted in the suit, state Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green acknowledged the district is “having trouble meeting the law.”

“This is terrible,” she said. “It’s a bad situation.”

Infante-Green said the district was working on numerous short and long-term solutions, including compensating families and offering incentives to hire more teachers who are certified in early and special education.

Infante-Green is one of the named defendants in the suit because the state has had control of the Providence Public School District since 2019. The Providence Public School Department, Providence School Board and R.I. Department of Education are also named defendants.

The lawsuit also references the state’s public pre-K program, which utilizes a random lottery system, therefore providing students without special needs a public preschool education.

“As a result of the random selection process, there are three and four-year old children residing in Providence without disabilities or need for special education services who are being provided a full educational program by Defendants while plaintiffs are told to ‘wait’,” the suit states.

Advocates have been warning about the waitlists in both the Early Intervention system, run by the state, and the special education pre-K system, noting that unaddressed developmental delays can affect children for the rest of their lives.

“It is critical that children with disabilities be identified in their preschool years or earlier so that they receive special education and related services that can ensure that they will have educational opportunities in elementary and secondary school consistent with their needs and abilities,” the lawsuit states. “Defendants’ actions have harmed and continue to harm hundreds of current and future preschool students in Providence by adversely affecting their educational opportunities, learning, and well-being.”





